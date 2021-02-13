Migos Rapper Quavo Shows off Gears of War Chainsaw Gun in Viral Video

✖

World-famous rapper Quavo from the group Migos has been hanging out in Puerto Rico recently and along the way, he apparently stumbled across a Lancer from the Gears of War series. Or, well, while what he found wasn’t exactly a Lancer, he somehow came across the closest real-world equivalent to the iconic video game gun.

In a new video posted to Instagram, Quavo shared a brief clip of him holding a rifle that has a chainsaw attached to the bottom of it. The video sees Quavo briefly revving up the chainsaw before then aiming down its sights. No context was provided whatsoever in regards to how he obtained the weapon, which is kind of the best part. All we know is that he randomly found this gold-plated weapon somewhere in Puerto Rico and decided to take a video op with it.

Of course, those that have played any of the Gears of War games in the past immediately saw this weapon’s resemblance to the Lancer from the video game series. If you’re unaware of what that is, the Lancer is the most recognizable weapon from the Gears of War franchise that also has a chainsaw attached to the underside of the stock. While the one that Quavo was seen holding didn’t have the chainsaw built directly into the stock like the Lancer, the two were close enough to one another that fans made the connection.

It wasn’t long until the official Gears of War account on Twitter caught wind of Quavo’s new toy and shared the video themselves. “It’s a Choppa!” the account said in its own tweet that it posted. The message was specifically meant to be a reference to not only Quavo's weapon that he was holding, but it also served as a callback to music that Quavo and Migos have released in the past.

I'm not sure if Quavo plans on doing anything else with this Lancer-like weapon that he found, but I'm all for him continuing to show it off more in the future. And even if he doesn't do that, another member Migos should try to look to one-up him with a video game weapon of their own. Maybe Offset could wield a Needler from Halo? Whatever is next, I'm just glad that Quavo shared this video in the first place.