Mind MGMT Board Game Returns to Kickstarter

A tabletop game adaptation of the critically acclaimed comics series Mind MGMT is back on Kickstarter for a second time. Mind MGMT: The Psychic Espionage “Game.”, designed by Jay Cormier and Sen-Foong Lim and published by Off the Page Games, is a 1-vs-many board game in which one player takes on the role of the corrupt Mind MGMT organization, collecting new recruits across the city using a secret map. The other players act as rogue agents trying to capture Mind MGMT by tracking its whereabouts and hopefully cornering the player before they either recruit 12 new agents or last 16 turns. The game also includes hidden rules and tuck boxes designed to help the losing side in future playthroughs, with mini-comics drawn by Mind MGMT creator Matt Kindt.

Originally published in 2012, Mind MGMT was Kindt’s breakout hit and focused on the corrupt Mind MGMT organization, which employed various psychically powered agents. The series ran for 36 issues and wrapped in 2015. Kindt returned to the series in 2018 via a unique read-along comic narrated by Clint McElroy. Kindt later published a new Mind MGMT comic as an NFT, which was sold for $5,000 but could still be read by anyone online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Off the Page Games published Mind MGMT: The Psychic Espionage “Game.” last year thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised over $150,000. Off the Page launched the second Kickstarter this week after the game received widespread acclaim, with the popular podcast Shut Up & Sit Down particularly driving new interest in the game after an episode focusing on the game aired last week. This new Kickstarter will allow fans to get a Deluxe Version of the game, which comes with printed versions of 9 hidden cards that were previously only accessible online.

As of press time, the Kickstarter for Mind MGMT: The Psychic Espionage “Game.” has raised over $300,000, with just over a week remaining on the campaign. Backers can get a copy of the Deluxe Version of the game for a pledge of ~$90.