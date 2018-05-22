Minecraft Bedrock Update Will Bring Cross-Play Support To Nintendo Switch Soon

Mojang’s Minecraft has seen a fair share of pretty big updates as of late including the addition of noteworthy characters such as the Final Fantasy XV quartet of heroes. But the forthcoming Bedrock update for the game promises to shake things up even further with a vital new feature — cross-play support.

The update will release for Nintendo Switch starting June 21. With it, players can take part in online cross-play no matter which version they own. The only catch is that PlayStation 4 owners will be left out, mainly because of Sony’s stagnant attitude against cross-play titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition, Switch owners will also be able to check out a number of new mini-games and game modes which will be made available via online community servers. An exact listing wasn’t given at the time of the report but we should know more details soon.

The update will also bring another big feature — the ability to access the Minecraft Marketplace. With it you can purchase a number of community-created goods including skins and texture packs. You don’t just make cash purchases though — you’ll need to access a new currency called Minecoins.

This marketplace has been in place for some time with 12 different community members working together to create content. But now Switch owners will be able to see how it works for them.

You can see the tweet below from the official Minecraft account that provides a few more little details about the updates. And, yes, it’ll be free to download with the main game.

Minecraft Bedrock edition hits Nintendo Switch on June 21st! Available both digitally and physically at retail, it includes the Mario mash-up pack AND the Better Together update. Already own Minecraft on Switch? You’ll be able to update to the new version for free! pic.twitter.com/HCsfhT2Uhk — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 10, 2018

Don’t have the game yet? Well, if you purchase the new physical edition that’s coming to Switch the Bedrock update will automatically be included with it, along with the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack.

Microsoft also made note that the game will fully support Nintendo‘s Online network when it launches in September and will also make note of Xbox Live achievements for players enjoying that version.

Minecraft is available now for Nintendo Switch digitally if you don’t feel like waiting. You can also get it for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and other systems.