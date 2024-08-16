Minecraft Finally Brings Back Bundle Feature

Minecraft developer Mojang announced recently that it planned to bring back Bundles four years after that feature was announced, and now, it’s finally back for testing. Bundles in Minecraft are basically bags which is good news for your inventory space, but the catch is that they’re not fully implemented yet since they’re only available in the test versions of the game. Once their testing phase finishes, however, players should be able to make full use of them whenever they’re implemented into the main versions of Minecraft.

For those who might not’ve been playing for as long or weren’t paying attention to the updates back then, Bundles were announced in 2020 as a way for players to consolidate their inventories. Bundles can hold up to 64 items similar to normal stack limits, but the benefit of having a bundle is that it can hold different types of items all in one bag. So, if you’re planning on going out to plant some seeds, for example, and you’d usually have to make space in your inventory to bring everything you need for your project, you can now toss several different kinds of seeds and other resources into one bundle to make room for anything else that you might need.

“Bundles also offer a new way to organize and optimize all the tools, blocks, and items you need with you on your Overworld adventures,” an overview of the new feature explained. “Plus, the newest version of bundles makes it easier to add, view, and remove items. Back in the old days, you had to remove the last item stack you put in first. Not anymore! Now you can scroll through the items in your bundle and choose which stack to pull out.”

A Minecraft player puts items in their new bundle.

To make a bundle, all you need is leather and string. You choose whatever you want to add to the bundle after you’ve created it which will then make for lighter travels or easier ways to transfer “kits” of items to players if you’re playing with others. You can remove things from the bundles one by one, or you can just dump the whole thing out on the floor for quick access.

Bundles are in testing now until Mojang fully implements them in Minecraft.