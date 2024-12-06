All Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridges Must Go

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Are you a Minecraft fan that would like a 2-foot tall Creeper model to decorate your gaming space? What if that Creeper model also kept your beverage cold? Indeed, this Minecraft mini fridge looks good and it’s functional. It’s also on sale for only $28.94, which is a whopping $139 cheaper than it was at launch. You can get the Creeper mini fridge here at Walmart with the deal while it lasts, which probably won’t be long given the fact that they are basically giving these away. Note that their Xbox Series X mini fridge is on sale for the same price.

The fridge can hold up to 12 standard beverage cans in two compartments. The shelves are also removable, so larger items shouldn’t be an issue. The full feature list can be found below.

Official Minecraft Merchandise (Creeper)

8L Capacity, Holds Up To x12 355ml (12oz) Cans

Product Dimensions 25.2 in (H) X 9.5 in (W) X 9.1 in (D)

Cools Items Up To 32℉ (18℃) Below Ambient Temperature

Green Thermoelectric Technology

External Green Ambient Lighting

Internal Green LED Light

Removeable Drip Tray

x2 Removeable Shelves

x2 Compartments

The Minecraft Movie Launches April 4th 2025

In 2025, A Minecraft Movie will be released in theaters, bringing the game to the big screen. As is usually the case with beloved franchises, fans are quick to share their opinions, especially if they’re negative ones. Such was the case after the release of the first teaser trailer.

Speaking to IGN, A Minecraft Movie director Jared Hess talked about some of the negativity that has been aimed at the project to this point. Hess acknowledged that Minecraft is a video game that means a lot to millions of players around the globe, and as a result, fans were always going to be pretty critical of how it would be translated to the big screen. As a result, this blowback wasn’t something that Hess was shocked by.

“I mean, look, we knew this game represents so many different things to so many different people,” Hess said. “We knew that whatever we led out with, there was going to be strong opinions across the spectrum of what people were expecting, what they wanted it to be. Everybody brings their own special personal connection to the game. So we were ready for everything.”