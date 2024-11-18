Minecraft Movie Reveals New Look at Enemy Types, Cast, and More

We’re still several months away from the release of A Minecraft Movie, but Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures are wasting no time building up hype. The two companies released a new video today, offering a significant behind-the-scenes look at the cast and overall world. While Minecraft‘s first teaser trailer gave us a look at enemies like Wolves and Piglins, this one shows us Zombies and Skeletons for the first time. Both look very faithful to the game, and pretty creepy on top of that. Unfortunately, today’s video did not offer a closer look at the Creepers beyond what was seen in the initial teaser.

The new behind-the-scenes video for A Minecraft Movie can be found below.

The video fleshes out a lot of what we’ve seen and heard about A Minecraft Movie over the last few weeks. In the video, we get a deeper look at Jason Momoa’s character, Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison. Director Jared Hess previously said that Garrett’s character is a championship gamer that peaked in the ’80s and has “a little bit of arrested development.” In today’s video, it’s established that Garrett was the world’s greatest player of “Hunk City Rampage,” a video game made up for the film. While Garrett won trophies and appeared on the cover of magazines as a result, his glory days seem to be behind him when the film begins.

One of the most interesting things about today’s video is that it shows how the filmmakers behind A Minecraft Movie have been building props and scenery meant to evoke the video game. That means everything has to be square, from the trees and fruit, to the flowers and grass. It looks like there are a lot of practical effects being used for the movie, as opposed to CGI. At one point in today’s video, we get a glimpse at Minecraft YouTuber Mumbo Jumbo, who not only worked on the film, but also worked on incorporating the game’s cactuses. Considering how many video game adaptations have strayed from their source material, it bodes well that the studio is getting input from those who know the game deeply.

At the end of today’s video, it was revealed that a new trailer for A Minecraft Movie will be released tomorrow, so fans will have a lot more to look forward to from the film. Reception to the first trailer was largely mixed, with a lot of fans arguing that an animated movie would have made more sense. So far, it seems like today’s video is starting to win some people over, as they get a better look at what we’ll see onscreen. A Minecraft Movie doesn’t arrive in theaters until April 4th, so the filmmakers and studio still have a lot of time to turn perception around!

