Minecraft Players Now Have a Deadline for Switching to New Account System

Minecraft players were told last year that Mojang would be changing how Java Edition players would sign into the game. The previous system allowed for those players to sign in with the same old logins they’d always used, but under this new login method, players would be asked to create a Microsoft account and use that from here on out to log in. The switch was always mandatory and wasn’t forced on players at the time, but the option to voluntarily switch over is coming to an end with a hard deadline of March 10th now set.

The latest on the Java Edition login switch was shared this week in a post from the Minecraft team that announced the deadline. “Millions of Java Edition players switched over to Microsoft accounts” last year, Mojang said, and for those who haven’t, your time is coming soon. If you play the Java Edition and don’t make an account, you won’t be able to play until you remedy that.

“However, the voluntary migration period is closing soon,” Mojang said. “Starting March 10, 2022, you won’t be able to play Minecraft: Java Edition unless you move to a Microsoft account. We’re doing this to ensure that everyone is playing using accounts with improved security and player safety.”

For those who haven’t transitioned to a Microsoft account, you may as well do so before the deadline so that you don’t miss out on a reward. Mojang incentivized players to swap over early with the promise of a cape cosmetic that’s still obtainable now. It’s not much, but if you’re going to have to switch anyway, you may as well get a cape for your troubles.

“If you’re reading this and still haven’t switched to a Microsoft account yet, make sure you do it before the deadline to claim your cape!” Mojang said. “You’ll still get it if you migrate after March 10, but the earlier you jump on trends, the better! At least we think that’s how fashion works.”

The deadline for this process is March 10th, so make the switch as soon as it’s convenient to avoid being temporarily locked out of Minecraft one that date arrives.