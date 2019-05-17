Minecraft Earth Revealed With New Trailer

Today, as it teased it would, Microsoft unveiled a brand-new Minecraft experience for mobile phones called Minecraft Earth, an augmented reality game similar to Pokemon Go. The announcement comes as the best-selling game of all-time celebrates its ten-year anniversary, and is accompanied by a new trailer that shows off what the new game is about. According to Microsoft, this is “Minecraft like you’ve never experienced it before.” Basically, through the power of augmented reality, you’re able to take your day-to-day life and give it a Minecraft makeover.

Unfortunately, there’s no word when the game will release or when we will hear more about it, but it could presumably show up at Microsoft’s E3 conference next month. In the meanwhile, you can head over to the game’s official website, which istaking sign-ups for a limited beta that will release sometime this summer. Further, for signing up, you’ll receive a free Earth skin that works with Minecraft Bedrock.

While there’s no release details, Microsoft have some provided the following game details:

Collect! Minecraft Earth features many of the mobs you know and love, along with a bunch of new ones we can’t wait to show you. Over time, you’ll get the chance to discover unique variants, and use them to populate your builds. Minecraft pigs parading around your local park? That’s about to become your reality.

Explore! Your real-life neighbourhood is about to take on a new dimension. Gather resources, take on challenges, and experience a whole new world to discover!

Collaborate! Build even better by teaming up with other Minecraft Earth players. You can craft amazing creations together. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!

Survive! Sure, you’re good at fighting hostile mobs in Minecraft, but are you ready to battle Minecraft mobs in real life? Best of luck, because we’re going to put your survival skills to the test!

