'’Minecraft’ Gets One Last Update For Older-Gen Consoles

By ComicBook.com Staff

As we first reported back in May, Mojang and Microsoft warned that support for Minecraft on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U and PlayStation Vita would be coming to a close. And it looks like that time has finally come.

Developer 4J Studios has posted a new tweet announcing the end of development on those versions, meaning that the only Minecraft games that will be updated moving forward will be Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch and, unless we hear otherwise, Nintendo 3DS.

As you can see in the post below, the studio bid a fond farewell to its older development kits, including Wii U, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, as well as a few boxed up ones.

With the final update, the Nightmare Before Christmas-themed character pack became available, as sort of a somber goodbye to the previous generation as the team moves on to newer machines.

It appears that the servers for the game will remain online (at least, for the time being) so fans can still connect with others and spend hours on end with others. No word yet on when Microsoft or Mojang will close up shop there.

Fans were sad to see these tweets, but they thanked the development team for their support over the years.

That said, there's still a lot of Minecraft content for players to enjoy; and the update is available across the board, so old and new players alike can enjoy it.

So if you've got one of the older versions, dive back in and enjoy one last go-around with an old friend. Or several, if you haven't upgraded just yet.

Minecraft is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and PC, as well as older platforms.

