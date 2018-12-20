'’Minecraft’ Gets One Last Update For Older-Gen Consoles

As we first reported back in May, Mojang and Microsoft warned that support for Minecraft on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U and PlayStation Vita would be coming to a close. And it looks like that time has finally come.

Developer 4J Studios has posted a new tweet announcing the end of development on those versions, meaning that the only Minecraft games that will be updated moving forward will be Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch and, unless we hear otherwise, Nintendo 3DS.

As you can see in the post below, the studio bid a fond farewell to its older development kits, including Wii U, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, as well as a few boxed up ones.

As we pack up our Xbox 360, PS3, PS Vita and WiiU development kits, we're getting all nostalgic 😢

Please share some of your best memories over the past six and a half years of Minecraft on these consoles! pic.twitter.com/lZhpQUgtLu — 4J Studios (@4JStudios) December 18, 2018

With the final update, the Nightmare Before Christmas-themed character pack became available, as sort of a somber goodbye to the previous generation as the team moves on to newer machines.

The final update for Minecraft Console Editions on PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and Wii U will be out today/tomorrow, adding The Nightmare Before Christmas Mash-up Pack.

Thank you to all the players on these editions for your support over the years :) — 4J Studios (@4JStudios) December 18, 2018

It appears that the servers for the game will remain online (at least, for the time being) so fans can still connect with others and spend hours on end with others. No word yet on when Microsoft or Mojang will close up shop there.

Fans were sad to see these tweets, but they thanked the development team for their support over the years.

thank you so much for making an amazing version of Minecraft and keeping it updated all these years! :) — Andrew (@ibxtoycat) December 18, 2018

All the memories from those years ago, all the friends I met because of this awesome game by an awesome team @4JStudios 😭 — Daniel (@Daniel50004323) December 18, 2018

Thanks for supporting #PSVita version over the years. The game is still awesome.

Please keep the online servers for Vita 😘 — Planète Vita (@PlaneteVITA) December 18, 2018

You did a very great Job over those years! Thank you guys so much! — gamingguidesde (@gamingguidesde) December 18, 2018

Thank you so much for the memories you’ve created and everything you’ve done for Minecraft and the community. Will never be forgotten! — fultrex (@fuItrex) December 18, 2018

and the Pillary of villary update 😢 pic.twitter.com/uV4F4RWZIM — CreeperproTNT_YT (@creeperprotnt) December 19, 2018

That said, there's still a lot of Minecraft content for players to enjoy; and the update is available across the board, so old and new players alike can enjoy it.

So if you've got one of the older versions, dive back in and enjoy one last go-around with an old friend. Or several, if you haven't upgraded just yet.

Minecraft is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and PC, as well as older platforms.