Free Minecraft Copies Given Out to Some Players

✖

Some Minecraft players who already own the game may have a second free copy coming their way depending on what platform they're playing on, Mojang announced this week. This is because the Minecraft Java Edition and the Minecraft Bedrock Edition – the two versions available on the PC platform – are now being offered in a two-for-one bundle. For those who already own one of those two versions of the game on the PC, you've got a free copy of the other edition waiting for you now.

To be clear, the Java Edition and Bedrock Edition are not being merged into one game. Java, the one on PC that gets Snapshots for players to test out ahead of real updates, is different from Bedrock, the version on consoles and the one formerly known as the Windows 10 Edition on the PC. They'll get their own separate updates still as they always have.

But if you own one of those on the PC, you won't have to worry about which version gets which updates since you can now own them both. Mojang confirmed in a blog post about this announcement that the Minecraft giveaway began this week with PC players able to claim their free copies now.

Minecraft: Java Edition and Bedrock Edition are now a package deal for Windows! With access to both games in one purchase and one unified launcher, it's easier than ever to go from one edition to the other.



🎮 https://t.co/zA2J9Tt8zs pic.twitter.com/yiJS7maGrr — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 11, 2022

"Starting June 7, all players that have either Java Edition or Bedrock Edition will receive the edition they do not currently own for free, right in the Minecraft Launcher," Mojang said. "So if you own Java, you'll get Bedrock – and vice versa. You don't need to do anything to claim this, but please keep in mind that it might take 2 to 3 days for the game to show up as we roll it out to all eligible players."

There doesn't appear to be a deadline on this offer, but to make sure you secure your copy without delay, you can head to the Xbox site here where you'll see the new Minecraft bundle available for $29.99 if you don't have either game. If you have one of the games, sign in with your Microsoft account (Java players, remember when Microsoft cautioned you to set up your Microsoft sign-in ASAP?) Assuming you're signed in with the account that owns one of these editions, you'll see a "Get" option instead of "Buy," Mojang said, which will net you the other edition.