Minecraft Gets Official Nintendo Switch Box Art

If you were concerned about Minecraft getting some dinky little box art for its physical Nintendo Switch version next month, don’t be.

The official box art for that version of the game has been revealed. And as you can see below it’s quite loyal to the Minecraft brand. In fact, to some fans it might just be the preferred way to go.

While the digital version of Minecraft arrived for Switch last year, the physical version will feature all of its content in one convenient cartridge so players can plug in and go, then place it in their collection when they take a break from it.

The Japanese cover art for the game is below and it’s quite similar to the U.S. box art. It features a pair of pixelated characters sitting atop a blocky hill alongside several animals from the game, including a pig and a wolf. For that matter, there are also some enemies featured on the bottom, including a Creeper and a few zombies for good measure. So pretty much everything you’d expect from the Minecraft experience is included on the box. And it looks fantastic.

Here’s the official synopsis for the game in case you missed out on it when it came out last year:

“Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures.

Explore randomly-generated worlds and build amazing things from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles.

Play in Creative Mode with unlimited resources or mine deep into the world in survival mode, crafting weapons and armour to fend off the dangerous mobs.”

Don’t forget that both the digital and physical releases also include characters from the Super Mario world, so you can take on Mojang’s adventures with a few familiar faces if you prefer. The game also supports up to four players in split-screen as well as eight players online, so you don’t have to journey alone if you don’t prefer to.

Minecraft has been a huge seller on the Switch thus far. So this physical version should no doubt add to its sales and keep the Nintendo Switch momentum going well through the summer. Let’s build stuff!

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition will arrive at retail for $29.99 starting on June 21.