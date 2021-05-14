How to Train Your Dragon DLC Comes to Minecraft

✖

Minecraft got another round of DLC this week with DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon series coming to the blocky builder game. Mojang and Dreamworks announced the release of the DLC earlier in the week and said that Hiccup, Toothless, and other characters from the series would be coming to the game. It’s available now in the Minecraft Marketplace for 1,340 Minecoins which puts the DLC at under $10 for those interested.

Alongside the announcement came a trailer for the content to preview some of what you’ll get in the DLC. Mojang said that players will be able to fly on different dragons, not just one, but you can always walk around to explore the area without your flying companions as well.

It's an occupational hazard! How To Train Your Dragon has come to Minecraft, and with it comes a book’s worth of fire-breathing, sky-soaring dragons! So grab your notes, offer up some fish, and race your favorite dragon to victory: ↣ https://t.co/7bYk6QnRyt ↢ pic.twitter.com/zrg8cqFLPg — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 11, 2021

“When you want a break from fun flights, Hiccup will join you on exciting adventures and missions!” Mojang said about the new content. “You can also team up with Stoick the Vast, Astrid, Snotlout, and the rest of the gang to pitch in and help the residents of Berk. There is a lot to do, so you better get to it!”

During your travels with your new dragon buddies, you’ll be able to do things like freeing other dragons from captivity. The preview of the How to Train Your Dragon world built up in the video above looks like an expansive one with plenty to explore and one that’s not too costly given the Minecoins price.

When you get tired of riding around on dragons, you can hop back over to Minecraft Dungeons to check out the Minecraft dungeon crawler’s new DLC as well. A release date was recently set for the Hidden Depths DLC with that content planned to release on May 26th. This is the latest of several DLCs to come to that game, so you’ll have plenty of options to keep you going after you finish the main story.

“Not only are there new enchantments and breathtaking new levels, but there is also a brand-new feature called Raid Captains," the announcement for the Minecraft Dungeons DLC said.. "Raid Captains are friendly tour guides that... wait, that’s not right. They’re super challenging new enemies that will change the way you play the game. That makes a lot more sense. Seek out Raid Captains where they lurk in the hidden corners of the world to add a new level of challenge (and new treasures) to your missions.”

Minecraft’s How to Train Your Dragon DLC is now available in the Minecraft Marketplace.