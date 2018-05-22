Minecraft Is Experiencing Login Issues

Minecraft creators Mojang are working to resolve login issues that are keeping players from signing into their accounts.

The server issues have been going on throughout the day with multiple reports being submitted to forums like the Minecraft subreddit and on Twitter. Users have said that they’re totally unable to log into their Minecraft accounts and are therefore unable to build some blocky creations, and it doesn’t appear as though Mojang has an ETA for when the problems will be totally resolved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re investigating reports of ongoing authentication problems – TM — Mojang Status (@MojangStatus) May 22, 2018

Mojang first acknowledged the server issues earlier in the day when the Mojang Status Twitter account that tracks service status issues shared a similar tweet to the one above that said the company was “working on fixing the issue people are currently experiencing with authentication.” An hour after that was tweeted, Mojan said that a fix had been deployed that should’ve fixed the authentication issues that players were experiencing, but the more recent tweet suggests that that’s not the case.

Since the servers started experiencing issues, players have been sharing their server problem reports in droves with many wondering what’s going on and others asking if there was some way that they could fix the problem. Many said that they’ve already changed their account passwords in hopes of getting around the authentication issues, some of them changing their credentials many times. It’s worth pointing out that Mojang does have several Twitter accounts though, and the one that you’ll want to look towards for issues like this is the Mojang Status account, not the Mojang Support account as many have tagged in their tweets.

@MojangSupport Hi, i cant login in Minecraft Launcher on PC. Password etc are right. Are there any Problems with Login Server? — Thalamus (@Thalamus400) May 22, 2018

@MojangSupport FIX MY MINECRAFT ACCOUNT, I CANT LOGIN AND HAVE RECORDING LATER — Quake (@XxQuakeaSaurXx) May 22, 2018

Mojang’s login servers are shot. I am unable to log into Minecraft on any account at all. Stream will be rescheduled for tomorrow sadly. Press F to pay respects. — FitMC (@SonOfShoop) May 22, 2018

@MojangSupport Hello, I have a problem with my Minecraft account. If I want to log in, Login failed. Invalid user name or password. “ — Gecko201577106 (@gecko201577106) May 22, 2018

The Mojang Status Twitter account should alert players when the issues have been resolved. We’ll update this report on Minecraft’s login issues once more information becomes available.