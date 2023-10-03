Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 Reveals First Aquatic Candidate

For the past few years, developer Mojang has been hosting a fan event called Minecraft Live. One of the most popular traditions of the event is the Community Mob Vote. A few weeks ago, Mojang announced the Mob Vote would be coming back for Minecraft Live 2023 but didn't give any hints about what Mobs players should expect to vote on. Today, the team finally pulled back the curtain, showing off the first candidate players will have to vote on later this month. At least for the initial Mob, things are taking an aquatic turn because Minecraft players' first option will be the Crab.

As described by Mojang, "The crab has one gigantic claw, which it likes to wave around as it scuttles through its home in the mangrove swamp." However, this claw isn't just for looks. Players will also be able to use it to place blocks further away. Think of it like one of those arm extender gadgets that lets you grab cans off of a high shelf. Except in this case you're putting the can back up on the shelf and not using it to grab something. In terms of Minecraft, this tool seems like it would be very helpful for anyone trying to build a big structure since you won't have to use as much scaffolding to reach out-of-the-way blocks.

What Other Mobs Are Coming to the Minecraft Mob Vote?

Mob Vote reveal!



Do you want the crab to be the next mob to scuttle into Minecraft?



Voting begins October 13th!https://t.co/NPA08ew4Py pic.twitter.com/JaoKu0eFDM — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 3, 2023

Officially, we don't know what the other two Mobs are going to be for the vote. Mojang will be announcing that over the next few days. That said, a potential leak popped up on Reddit yesterday which is looking much more likely after today's announcement. The leak included three different Mobs all related to the beach. One of those was the Crab, which means the leak is at least partially correct.

The leak seems to be related to private videos on the Minecraft YouTube page. It includes videos for Seagulls and Jellyfish. Of course, you'll want to take this all with a massive grain of salt until the team officially announces something, but the Crab announcement certainly has people thinking this leak might be legitimate. Plus, the Crab video takes place on a boat, so it's not hard to imagine the rest of these announcements being beach-related. Either way, we'll be learning much more about the new potential mobs over the next few days.

When is Minecraft Live?

While the Community Mob Vote starts on October 13, the actual Minecraft Live celebration doesn't kick off until October 15. That gives you nearly two days to get your votes in after you see all of the potential Mobs. There's even going to be an event server spinning up when the vote starts that you'll be able to hop onto and cast your vote while also giving players several new mini-games to play.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.