A Minecraft Movie: Every Creature in the First Teaser Trailer

The first teaser trailer for A Minecraft Movie was released today. While the video mainly focuses on the human cast, it also featured a whole bunch of creatures that originated in the game. From the brief looks provided, it seems like fans can expect some faithful designs. They aren't (quite) as blocky as they are in the game itself, but the film's design team has done a nice job replicating their look and feel. We're still several months away from the film's April 4th release date, so it's likely that we'll see a lot more over the coming months! Combining through the trailer, we've assembled every single creature Warner Bros. has revealed thus far. It's a pretty small list, but it features some iconic enemies, including Creepers and Piglins. There are also some standard animals, like Sheep and Llamas; those aren't quite as exciting, but they do a nice job showcasing how this world has translated to the big screen. The full list of creatures can be found below.

Sheep (Photo: Warner Bros.) Showing up just after the main cast first appears on screen, a pink Sheep can be seen at the trailer's 00:21 mark. The trailer begins with Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen having been somehow transported to the world of Minecraft. As they look around in wonder, a Sheep loudly interrupts them.

Ghast (Photo: Warner Bros.) Ghasts have always been somewhat spooky, and it seems like A Minecraft Movie will dial things up a bit. The creatures can be seen transporting a bunch of Piglin into battle at the 00:25 mark in today's teaser. And that brings us to...

Piglin (Photo: Warner Bros.) ...Piglins! Mobs of Piglins can be seen at multiple points in today's teaser, first showing up with the Ghasts at the 00:25 mark, and then reappearing throughout. At all points, they seem pretty antagonistic to the human cast, and can be seen wielding various weapons, including swords and spears. If you look closely, you might notice that the weapons bear a striking resemblance to the way they appear in the game.

Wolf (Photo: Warner Bros.) A wolf can be seen howling at the moon at 00:28. The image does a nice job showcasing how the movie's world is mimicking the game, as the moon is more boxy than spherical. The wolf's head and body also bring in these design elements.

Creeper (Photo: Warner Bros.) Creepers are one of the most iconic enemies in Minecraft, and it would be impossible to imagine a film adaptation without them. Surprisingly, they only get a brief "blink and you'll miss it" appearance in the film's first teaser. At 00:37, a Creeper can be seen creeping up behind Jason Momoa's character, Garrett Garrison.