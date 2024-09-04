Minecraft Movie Gets First Poster

The first teaser trailer for A Minecraft Movie was released earlier today, and Warner Bros. wasted no time unveiling the first poster for the film as well. The poster is fairly simple, with a large image of a Creeper head staring directly at the audience. While it doesn't give people much to go on, it actually offers a better look at the creature's design than we got from the teaser trailer. If you look closely, you can spot a lot of little details, including the hair-like grass covering the Creeper's face, as well as clovers that can be seen growing.

The first poster for A Minecraft Movie can be found below.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Creepers have long been one of the most iconic creatures of the Minecraft world. The characters have been recreated in comics, toys, and even Halloween costumes, so it's to be expected that we'll see them front and center in the movie's marketing. Teaser posters often go with simple images, meant to generate early buzz before a standard one gets released. In a way, the poster for A Minecraft Movie somewhat evokes the first poster for Paramount's Transformers, which featured the eye of Optimus Prime watching over Earth. We'll likely see more posters leading up to the movie's April 4th release, such as individual character posters, or possibly a group shot of the main cast alongside multiple Minecraft creatures.

A Minecraft Movie focuses on a group of humans that have somehow been transported into a world reminiscent of the game. We don't know exactly how they've arrived in this new world, only that their creativity will help them shape it, and find their way home. The first teaser only offers a few hints at this storyline, but does offer a look at a few familiar creatures, including the Creeper. In the Creeper's lone appearance in the teaser trailer, it can be seen sneaking up on Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, a character played in the movie by Jason Momoa. The official description for A Minecraft Movie also notes that the familiar Zombies from the game will appearing, though they have not been in any of the promotional material released today.

