Microsoft Teases New Minecraft Game That Looks Like Pokemon Go

Today, the official Microsoft Twitter account teased a new augmented reality Minecraft game, which it will reveal later this month on May 17 over on Minecraft.net. At the moment, no further details have been divulged, but there’s a brief teaser video that shows an experience that essentially looks like Minecraft Go, which is to say, it looks a lot like Pokemon Go, Niantic’s incredibly popular AR mobile game. Like Pokemon Go, this new Minecraft experience will be played on mobile devices, or at least that’s what the teaser video seemingly confirms.

Given the massive success of Pokemon Go, it’s no surprise that Microsoft wants to cash in on the mobile AR experience. And when you consider that Minecraft is the best-selling game of all-time, it’s probably one of the best suited IP to get the Pokemon Go treatment.

That said, it’s worth pointing out that the game may actually not be that similar to Pokemon Go. In other words, just because this new Minecraft experience looks like Pokemon Go, doesn’t mean it will be it or even that similar to it. After all, the two franchises are very different from each other. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait very long to find out, because May 17 is only 11 days away.

