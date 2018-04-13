Minecraft’s Nintendo Switch Version is Getting Xbox Achievements

One thing that many Nintendo players have been asking for in recent years is the addition of an achievements system. Xbox has them, PlayStation has them, PC clients have them. Though achievements/trophies might not mean something to everyone, they’re like a game within a game for those that crave 100% completion. Though there isn’t a widespread achievements-based system for the Nintendo Switch yet, there is an exception: Minecraft.

The Twitter user, seen in the post below, was the one that first spotted a set of Xbox Live achievements for the Switch version of the blocky adventure. The achievements, as listed, will work similarly to that of the Xbox version of the game:

Looks like the Nintendo Switch version of @Minecraft will have achievements! pic.twitter.com/K7wGhcnDZJ — Patrick Maka (@PMaka1991) April 12, 2018

An Xbox spokesperson has also confirmed that the Nintendo Switch version of the game will be able to tie into Xbox Live when the Bedrock update hits.

Achievements, to me, are much more than “oohh, you’ve got a gold star, good job,” or whatever people say to make fun of trophy hunters. To me, it’s evidence of accomplishment behind my own experience. It’s a neat way to compare progress with other players, have proof of conquests conquered, a trail of adventures taken.

There have been numerous reports stating that Nintendo was actively working on an achievement system and after seeing the Minecraft title receive them, it makes me really hope that comes to pass sooner rather than later. What do you think? Would you like to see an achievement system within the world of Nintendo? Sound off with your best hunting stories in the comment section below, and you can also check out what the Switch version of the building game has to offer in the official description below:

