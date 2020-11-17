Minecraft November 17 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Minecraft’s latest update has been released, and like past updates to the Bedrock version of the game, it’s a big one filled with tons of fixes and changes to take note of. The patch notes for that update released alongside it show everything that’s new from a revamped achievements section to new items to countless bugfixes and adjustments for different systems geared towards creators.

Though the update was released a bit early on the Nintendo Switch, it’s now available across all supported Bedrock platforms now. For those on the Java edition of the game, you’re still able to check out some of the content that’s coming in the feature via the latest Snapshots that are available.

The patch notes for that update are substantial with hundreds of changes to take in, and you can check them out in full below to see what’s changed.

New Features

Added a new Achievements screen design and brand new achievement artwork

Over a dozen new Character Creator items have been added and can be unlocked with achievements

Vanilla Parity Changes and Fixes

Sea Turtles now play a sound when they lay eggs

Dolphins will now dry out at the same rate as they do in Java Edition; 120 seconds

Undamaged Mending items will no longer prevent damaged Mending items from being repaired (MCPE-80156)

Basalt can no longer be destroyed by Ghast fireballs (MCPE-75252)

Basalt blocks now take slightly more time to destroy

TNT no longer activates when a Redstone Torch is placed directly on it (MCPE-81258)

Experience Orbs now float in water (MCPE-64039)

Adjusted Netherite movement in lava (MCPE-65372)

Netherite armor no longer take durability loss when standing on magma blocks (MCPE-76532)

Trade discounts from Hero of the Village and Curing Zombie Villagers now match the Java Edition (MCPE-70782)

Phantom wings now make flapping sounds

Pistons can no longer be extended above the build height limit or into the void (MCPE-37825, MCPE-51067)

Brewing Stands can now be crafted with Blackstone (MCPE-90465)

Players can now spawn farmland with the /give command and pick it with Pick Block (MCPE-25691)

Cod and Salmon killed by fire damage now drop cooked fish (MCPE-30693)

It's now possible to place chains so that they are aligned horizontally (MCPE-93995)

Floor and ceiling surface generation now correctly match Java Edition

Soul Sand Valleys now have ceilings covered with Soul Soil and Soul Sand (MCPE-69159)

Basalt Deltas now have Basalt ceilings (MCPE-79608)

Striders with passengers can now be tempted

Piglins now drop their inventory when zombified (MCPE-81503)

Allow Piglins and Piglin Brutes to preserve equipment when zombified (MCPE-83683)

Piglin Brutes now give 20xp instead of 10 when killed by player (MCPE-94089)

Lanterns can now be placed underwater and do not pop when a water source block is placed on them

Piglins now offer similar bartering items as they do in Java Edition (MCPE-92662)

Soul Fire no longer melts snow or ice blocks (MCPE-74901)

Zombified Piglins no longer float above Striders while riding (MCPE-80188)

Warped Fungus can now grow in Crimson Forests (MCPE-83616)

Piglins now offer Nether Bricks instead of Nether Brick blocks when bartering (MCPE-74395)

Baby Zoglin and Baby Hoglin now have drops after being killed by the player

Baby Zoglins now have cute, oversized heads (MCPE-65454)

Wither Skeletons now automatically attack Piglins and Piglin Brutes (MCPE-65456)

Hoglins will now flee from Respawn Anchors (MCPE-71534)

Iron Golems now attack Hoglins (MCPE-73838)

Zoglins now take damage from Healing effect and heal from Harming effect (MCPE-79314)

If Ruined Portal chests contain Glistering Melon, they no longer contain only a single melon slice (MCPE-92675)

Zombified Piglins that are jockeys on Striders now hold a Warped Fungus on a Stick (MCPE-94002)

Piglin Brutes no longer have enchanted Golden Axes

All expected Nether plants can now be composted (MCPE-78026) (MCPE-82999) (MCPE-94671)

Crimson and Warped Fungus can now be placed on Mycelium (MCPE-88588)

Soul Speed enchantment found in chests is now limited to Bastion Remnant chests (MCPE-75468)

Soul Campfires now drop Soul Soil instead of Charcoal when mined (MCPE-74709) (MCPE-74709)

Increased Strider health from 15 to 20 (MCPE-76425)

Piglins can now equip Shields, Elytra, Turtle Shells, and various Mob Heads (MCPE-75863)

Piglin Brutes no longer become angry from specific blocks being broken, they still always attack a player on sight though (MCPE-94106)

Baby Zombified Piglins now correctly display items held in their hands

Quick crafting a Piston will now work with Warped Planks and Crimson Planks (MCPE-87659)

Baby Hoglins now deal appropriate damage

Piglins now spawn naturally in Nether Wastes on Peaceful difficulty (MCPE-95718)

Changes:

Added several new experimental toggles to enable previews of upcoming engine technology and support Add-Ons and Marketplace content

Added the new Mojang Studios logo splash screen on Android devices (MCPE-79353)

Known Issues:

Xbox One controllers don’t work as expected when playing on Oculus Rift

Fixes:

Performance / Stability

Fixed a crash that could occur during gameplay

Fixed a crash that could occur when the player opened a Shulker Box they're standing on after rejoining a multiplayer session (MCPE-51711)

Fixed a crash that could occur if a player joined a game in a sleeping state (MCPE-79465)

Improved reliability of Nintendo Switch players joining other Nintendo Switch games

Adding tags to the Ender Dragon will no longer crash the game when reloading the world (MCPE-89076)

Fixed a crash that could occur when a stunned entity loaded into the world

Fixed a crash that could occur when Player 1 in a split-screen session disconnected their controller (MCPE-99565)

Optimized chunk loading performance (MCPE-85614)

Various bandwidth optimizations

General

Fixed worlds disappearing from the worlds list during crash at world start on Xbox One (MCPE-84649)

"The Beaconator" achievement can now be reliably unlocked

The "Archer" can now be reliably unlocked (MCPE-86371)

Fixed the 'Super Fuel' achievement not being awarded when using lava bucket in a furnace (MCPE-64453)

24-bit PNGs without an alpha channel are no longer accepted as valid custom skins (MCPE-50094)

Gameplay

Fishing Rod will now correctly cast when close to a mob (MCPE-65249)

Custom named boats and minecarts will now save their name after placing and breaking. Their names will also be shown in the world (MCPE-25845)

Fixed empty worlds getting generated after closing a PS4 world import midway through the process

End City loot chests once again generate correctly (MCPE-72920)

Fixed players and mobs not taking damage when walking through berry bushes

Killing mobs that have armor equipped with ranged weapons now results in armor loot (MCPE-44408)

Mobs

Villagers no longer get locked into the wrong profession (MCPE-62080)

Bees now leave their hive/nest after an allotted time in the End and Nether dimensions (MCPE-58322)

Hostile mobs can now spawn in thunderstorms during the day (MCPE-34409)

Foxes no longer take damage when falling on berry bushes (MCPE-82273)

Fixed Vex movement along the x and z directions (MCPE-41879)

Blaze now switch between melee attack and ranged attack based on the distance from the player (MCPE-45469)

Mob's inactivity timer is now reset when closer than 32 blocks from the nearest player

Shearing a Snow Golem now drops a carved pumpkin (MCPE-66967)

Turtles and Dolphins on land will now successfully move towards water (MCPE-44918)

Ghasts once again spawn in all light levels (MCPE-85747)

Mobs in lava were not able to find a path out. This fix makes it so they can enter a lava block if they are already in lava

Mobs can no longer move Minecarts they stand in (MCPE-46804)

Mob spawn range now scales with simulation distance (MCPE-95568)

Villagers from older versions now level up correctly when trading (MCPE-85013)

Improved performance of farmer villagers when harvesting or sowing crops

Fixed a bug which could prevent farmer villagers from harvesting crops

Player-ridden Striders now jump onto magma blocks as well as non-full blocks in front of them when guided by Fungus on a Stick (MCPE-77096)

Baby animals can once again be tamed, before growing up (MCPE-96973)

Bees can now only exit Beehives and Bee Nests through air blocks (MCPE-97185)

Slimes can now spawn in slime chunks inside frozen biomes (MCPE-49303)

Blocks

Fixed issue where some walls were not correctly connected on world load

Walls converted from Console Edition saves are now joined properly

Water from bubble columns now flows as it should (MCPE-36463)

Hoppers with containers above them can no longer collect dropped items (MCPE-80555)

Fence gates now align with Blackstone Walls (MCPE-78002)

Placing blocks on Crimson Roots and Warped Roots will now properly remove the roots (MCPE-81521)

Target blocks no longer power additional blocks above them (MCPE-85455)

Beehives and Bee Nests now show the correct front-facing texture (MCPE-92468)

Lava and water textures are now visible after placing Slime block or Honey block next to or above them (MCPE-62255)

End gateways will now correctly calculate distance to the center block when searching for an exit position (MCPE-48922)

Plants and crops now grow more consistently when near chunk borders

Brown and Red Mushrooms can now be grown into huge mushrooms on Nylium

Cocoa Beans can now be placed on and survive on all jungle wood variants (MCPE-46638)

Gravity affected blocks no longer break when their supporting block is moved by a piston (MCPE-81106)

Falling blocks now break after falling for extended periods of time (MCPE-73124)

Podzol no longer generates below the top layer when spawning large spruce trees (MCPE-71995)

Observer block textures no longer get stuck in an active state after being moved by a piston (MCPE-61175)

Fixed a bug that could cause falling blocks to duplicate near a portal (MCPE-68229)

Fixed an issue that caused rails to not be powered correctly along the x-axis (MCPE-81987)

Saplings no longer incorrectly transform into a bee nest when next to a tree and flowers (MCPE-80543)

Dragon Egg no longer disappears if placed on pedestal and Ender Dragon is respawned (MCPE-78400)

Signs can no longer be placed on End Rods

Items

Compass items will now point the correct direction when the player is in a boat (MCPE-56876)

Compasses with custom names now retain their names when linked to a Lodestone

Compasses with Curse of Vanishing now retain their enchantment when linked to a Lodestone

Lodestone Compasses can now be enchanted with the Curse of Vanishing using an Anvil (MCPE-74016)

Boots enchanted with Soul Speed no longer become stuck on mobs or the player after breaking (MCPE-75375)

Smelted items (prior to 1.13) no longer contain incorrect damage values and can be stacked (MCPE-54617)

Dropped items no longer float too low to the ground

Dragon Egg now always drops when it is destroyed by an explosion (MCPE-52632)

Totem of Undying now applies the correct effects upon dying (MCPE-52364)

Armor no longer gets stuck in the hot bar after interacting with an armor stand (MCPE-84368)

Corrected map color representation for multiple blocks (MCPE-19228) (MCPE-83797)

XP orbs once again ignore world lighting, allowing it to always be at max brightness (MCPE-67448)

Banner patterns can now be crafted in the 2x2 crafting grid (MCPE-91247)

The "Thing" banner can now be crafted at the Loom (MCPE-70449)

Fixed an issue that caused item durability to not be assigned until a world was reloaded (MCPE-62324)

Spawn Eggs can now be used on an underwater Monster Spawner

Fixed dropped item stacks becoming invisible after merging with another item stack (MCPE-71139)

Iron pickaxes can now be dropped by mobs during raids (MCPE-44417)

Realms

Added more detailed error messages with possible solutions when a world fails to upload to a Realm (REALMS-474)

Fixed a crash that occurred when downloading large worlds from Realms (MCPE-69269)

Selecting the "Manage" button for Realms subscriptions now opens the appropriate Microsoft account page

Content that is owned through a Realms Plus subscription now roams across all platforms (REALMS-5171)

Graphical

Fixed an issue with the skybox background graphics not rendering correctly on some devices

Fixed an issue with missing animation when damaging bamboo

Fixed a graphical issue with glass blocks on the City Living world that affected some devices on Windows 10

Touchscreen input "Chat and Commands" UI element now has a darker border

Audio

Music is no longer interrupted when entering water in ocean biomes (MCPE-76213)

Reduced raid horn sound (MCPE-85593)

Crafting Screen

Various improvements to the Crafting Screen experience when using a controller

Cobblestone is now shown as the default ingredient for stone tools (MCPE-71843)

Items in the inventory will no longer move into the crafting grid when hovering over recipes

The selected recipe will no longer be cleared when changing tabs, even if you don't have all the necessary ingredients for that recipe

Picking up items while the cursor is hovering over a recipe now updates to the recipe's new index

Crimson and Warped Stems/Hyphae are now in their correct Creative inventory groups (MCPE-74611)

Nether and Warped Wart blocks are no longer in an unfolding section in the creative menu

Structure Blocks

Removed the name field from the structure block 3D Export screen

Fixed incorrect chunk position calculation for block changes that occur during the Structure Block preview window

Structure loading/saving no longer affects ticking blocks in nearby chunks

Fixed the Reset button not re-rendering the wireframe bounding box

User Interface

Added Noto Sans font license button and pop-up dialog to Profile section of the Settings screen

Updated splash texts and loading screen tips (MCPE-85381)

Fixed system language settings for Simplified and Traditional Chinese not honored by the game

Fixed an issue that meant the block highlight/selection box was extending above blocks

Time played now displays correctly on the Achievements screen (MCPE-66331)

The Beacon container interface no longer shuffles items around the inventory slots when trying to quick-move items from the inventory while the hotbar is full

Pressing the 'Leave Boat' button on touch devices will no longer make the player hit a passenger or destroy the Boat (MCPE-78113)

A button icon has been added to the NPC dialog screen to show which gamepad button to press to close the window (Education Feature)

The hovered slot data is now cleared properly whenever the cursor is moved off an item slot. This way the gamepad helpers are correct when not hovering over an item slot

The item name text that appears when the player changes the hotbar selection now anchors from the bottom. This way when it grows, it will not overlap with the hotbar (MCPE-79566)

Fixed the 'Profile' button in the Pause Menu not being sized correctly

"Ride Exit" hint now clears action bar messages (MCPE-75097)

The Smithing Table screen now contains the hammer icon and user interface elements appear correctly when using the "Pocket" UI profile setting (MCPE-79541)

Custom names now modify boss bars (MCPE-43473)

Grindstone no longer shows a result unless it changes the item (MCPE-54256)

Fixed navigation problems between Featured Items, Achievement Rewards, Emotes, and the Dressing Room (MCPE-89179)

Change Gamertag and Manage Account buttons on the Settings screen now open xbox.com URLs on iOS and Android

The Dressing Room now shows cached items when not connected to the internet

Commands

Fixed a crash could occur when using the '/fill ' command to fill huge amounts of blocks with Portal blocks

Text and background for the title command (Title, Subtitle, and Actionbar) have been adjusted and spaced out

Fixed a bug where a request queued with '/schedule' would not clear out when executed and would execute when re-entering a level

Added to the '/schedule on_area_loaded' command with an overload that allows you to track a circular area, by specifying a center and a radius. Also added serialization for the queue of requests

Fixed issues with the '/schedule' command that would consider an area loaded before it was actually loaded, and the command now respects which dimension it is queued in

For Map Makers and Add-On Creators:

Updated Template Packs

Updated templates for 1.16.100 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation are available for download Resource Pack Template: aka.ms/resourcepacktemplate Behavior Pack Template (Includes documentation): aka.ms/behaviorpacktemplate



Fixes

Fixed particles when using animation controllers to play particles and switching to a different state that also plays particles

Striders now have a separate texture mapping for each leg, and their leg textures are properly mirrored

Pitch written in 'sound_definitions.json' is now correctly played (MCPE-49430)

FMOD music channel now sets its priority to 0 when music is played to prevent FMOD virtual channel from stealing it when a regular sound is played in game (default priority is 128)

Villagers/Zombie Villagers once again correctly spawn as a baby when using the summon command to summon them with the event "minecraft:entity_born"

Attempting to load a custom material that is not defined no longer causes a crash. A proper content error is now thrown

Commands

Added '/structure' command that allows saving and loading of structures without having to use Structure Blocks

Added the ability to animate the placement of a structure with the '/structure' command

Added the '/music' command, allowing creators to play and control custom music

Added '/playanimation' command that allows you to run a one-off animation. It assumes all variables have been setup correctly for the animation to run

Added '/camerashake' command to enable a camera shaking effect

Added '/ride' command that allows you to make entities ride other entities, stop entities from riding, make rides evict their riders, or summon rides and riders

Added '/clearspawnpoint' command that allows you to clear a player’s spawn point

Added '/event' command that can be used to trigger an event on an entity

Using the '/spawnpoint' command will no longer affect Players that are sleeping (MCPE-91565)

Older command versions using '/execute' now use the proper position for command selectors when calculating the radius

Data-Driven Blocks

Added documentation for block event responses and re-organized block documentation

Blocks that have ticking components will now clear their pending ticks from the ticking queue upon removal Added the 'on_player_destroyed' trigger component

Made data-driven blocks pathable with disabled collisions

Added the BlockDisplayNameComponent to allow display names to be configured in the localization table

Added support for parsing and performing the following event responses: Added the 'set_block_at_pos' event response Spawn Loot Set Block Added support for the 'on_interact' trigger component

Added support for the 'on_player_placing' trigger component Also added MoLang queries for 'cardinal_block_face_placed_on' and 'cardinal_player_facing' for getting placement context



Data-Driven Block Models

Added the first pass of the new data-driven block tessellation pipeline

Added the "minecraft:geometry" component to allow using a block model for rendering

Added the "minecraft:unit_cube" component to allow using a default unit cube for rendering. Unit cubes get some extra effects like ambient occlusion and face removal

Added the "minecraft:material_instances" component to allow mapping faces and material_instances in a geometry file to an actual material

Fixed smooth lighting and ambient occlusion with new data-driven blocks

Placement Filter

Added "minecraft:placement_filter" component which allows you to set conditions for where this block can be placed. This component will also kick in whenever neighboring blocks change and pop its loot if it is no longer in a valid location

Added serialization to Block Descriptor

Added static anyMatch functions to BlockDescriptor to compare a list of BlockDescriptors against: Block*, BlockLegacy, or BlockDescriptor

Added a function to compare two BlockDescriptors. This covers: matching blocks, any tag of either descriptor match, block states with matching permutations

Changed the BlockDescriptor BlockLegacy member variable to a Block* so we can set the block states during deferred block resolution and get the block with the states set

Removed all the existing Block* json parsing

Schema

Split 'allowed_blocks' into 'use_on' and 'dispense_on'

'use_on' specifies what blocks an entity placer item is allowed to be used on, omit to allow all blocks

'dispense_on' specifies what blocks an entity placer item is allowed to be dispensed on, omit to allow all blocks

Execute Command

Added support to item json events for the 'execute_command' keyword. It supports both a string and string array format, where the string is the command intended to run. Commands are compiled at load time and executed after add/remove_mob_effect and teleport actions, but before other triggers for events. Commands will be segmented in sequence and randomize nodes as expected

Run Command

Added support to entity json events for the 'run_command' keyword alongside the current add and remove keywords. It supports both a string and string array format, where the string is the command intended to run. Commands will be run after component groups have been added and removed, and will be segmented in sequence and randomize nodes as expected

Updated the following components to parse and use BlockDescriptor instead of Block* BlockBreakSensorComponent BlockListEventMap BreathableComponent BreedableComponent BuoyancyComponent EntityPlacerItemComponent PreferredPathComponent SeedItemComponentLegacy

Updated the following features to parse and use BlockDescriptor instead of Block* NoSurfaceOreFeature OreFeature SingleBlockFeature

Updated the following goal definitions to parse and use BlockDescriptor instead of Block* GoalDefinition RaidGardenGoal VanillaGoalDefinition

Updated the following surfaces code to parse and use BlockDescriptor instead of Block* MesaSurfaceAttributes SurfaceMaterialAdjustmentAttributes SurfaceMaterialAttributes

Updated the following tests to reflect the changes from updating code to use BlockDescriptors BuoyancyComponentServerTests FeatureHelperTests NoSurfaceOreFeatureTests OreFeatureTests SingleBlockFeatureTests

Updated the following trees to parse and use BlockDescriptor instead of Block* AcaciaTreeCanopy AcaciaTreeTrunk FallenTreeTrunk FancyTreeCanopy FancyTreeTrunk MegaPineTreeCanopy MegaTreeCanopy MegaTreeTrunk PineTreeCanopy RoofedTreeCanopy SimpleTreeCanopy SimpleTreeTrunk SpruceTreeCanopy TreeHelper



Actors

Squid rendering is now data-driven

All types of minecarts are now data-driven

The 'minecraft:behavior.controlled_by_player' goal is now data-driven

Physics component's 'has_gravity' field is now used to decide whether a mob should apply water gravity, if the mob does not have a navigation component

Spatial Bandwidth Optimizations are now exposed through a component, "minecraft:conditional_bandwidth_optimization"

Spatial Bandwidth Optimizations are now utilized by every actor using "minecraft:conditional_bandwidth_optimization"

Added the selector component to raw text, which can be used to print entity names in commands such as 'tellraw' and 'titleraw'

Pathfinding will now account for the "minecraft:scale'" component

Updated BrewingStand, ButtonBlock, ChestBlock, EnderChestBlock, SlabBlock, and SoulSandBlockblock types to allow path-finding and navigation (MCPE-47075)

Updated Actor Properties. Two fields that were invalid and appeared in some vanilla content will now give a content error. The field "value" on "minecraft:can_fly" and the property "minecraft:foot_size" should simply be removed from any entity files

The 'MoveToLiquidGoal' has been changed to use data for its target block

Strider now correctly executes the 'move_to_liquid' goal

Made boats use the Buoyancy component. Added two new components, the "inside_block_notifier" component, which fires specified events when the actor enters or exits specified blocks, and the "out_of_control" component, which sets a corresponding actor flag, in order to make this possible

Exposed new data parameters to control the behavior of Drop Item For Goal. This includes: "seconds_before_pickup", "cooldown", "minimum_teleport_distance", "max_head_look_at_height", "teleport_offset", and "entity_types". Check out the new Actor component documentation!

Exposed new data parameters to control the behavior of Harvest Farm Block Goal, including "max_seconds_before_search", "search_cooldown_max_seconds", and "seconds_until_new_task". Check out the new Actor component documentation!

Added error checks to parsing of Minecraft shareables items. Displays content log if item name is invalid or the array is empty

Fog

Created '/fog' command for managing active fog settings for players; these fog settings override fog driven from the client such as biome location of player camera

Updated "biomes_client.json" to link each biome to a fog definition identifier

Added child object "volumetric" which contains "density" and "media_coefficients" objects. These hold the data values used for the volumetric fog

Record Item Component

Items can now be made records to play music in Jukeboxes

Component Variables sound_event - A string value correseponding to a sound event in the game code. This string must be one these for music to play: "13", "cat", "blocks", "chirp", "far", "mall", "mellohi", "stal", "strad", "ward", "11", "wait", "pigstep" duration - A float value that determines how long particles are spawned from the JukeBox Block, should approximately match length of sound event comparator_signal - An integer value that represents the strenght of the analog signal, used by the Comparator Block

Examples When added to JukeBox Block this will play the sound clip of "record.chirp" Example 1: "minecraft:record": { "sound_event": "chirp", "duration": 185.0, "comparator_signal": 4 }



Items

Renamed items to be consistent with the list of Java Edition items

Created RepairableItemComponent that data-drives how an item is repaired in game

Items can now override their display name with a localized 'value'. If a value is not supplied, the component will stay with its default name. If the value supplied is not in the localization file, the display name will be the value string

Added a Lock in Inventory component that can be applied to an item via the '/give' and '/replaceitem' commands. This prevents the item from being removed from the player's inventory, dropped, or crafted with Example of use: `/give @s apple 1 0 {"item_lock": {"mode": "lock_in_inventory"}}`

Added a Lock in Slot component that can be applied to an item via the '/give' and '/replaceitem' commands. This prevents the item from being moved or removed from its slot in the player's inventory, dropped, or crafted with Example of use: '/give @s apple 1 0 {"item_lock": {"mode": "lock_in_slot"}}'

Added a Keep on Death component which can be applied to an item via the '/give' and '/replaceitem' commands. This component prevents the item from being dropped when the player dies Example of use: '/give @s apple 1 0 {"keep_on_death": {}}'



Item Icon Component

Items now have an easy way to set the icon for an item for displaying in the user interface

Component Variables "texture": Full path to icon image to use as item's icon. No default "frame": Molang script to be executed at runtime to determine the icon's current frame. Can be a constant, defaults to: 0 "legacy_texture_id": The name of the texture used on legacy items. No default "legacy_frame": Molang script to be executed at runtime to determine the icon's current frame. Can be a constant, defaults to: 0



Item Parsing

'any_tag' functionality added to several actor components. In addition to representing items as item names in json they can now be represented as a set of tags

Examples: "item": {"any_tag": "food"} "item": {"any_tag": ["food", "wood"]} "bribe_items": ["emerald", {"any_tag": "stone"}]

Components and fields that can now use 'any_tag' functionality: 'minecraft:ageable' 'minecraft:breedable' breed_items 'minecraft:bribeable' bribe_items 'minecraft:giveable' items 'minecraft:healable' items 'minecraft:tamemount' feed_items and auto_reject_items 'minecraft:equippable' accepted_items



Technical Changes

Item names of the format "minecraft:item.someitem" no longer need the "item." portion and it will be ignored

Added Entity Movement Prediction

Changed LegacyCubemap from opaque to transparent (MCPE-94275)

Added 'decrement_count' event response for items

'minecraft:behavior.send_event' Changes 'minecraft:behavior.send_event' no longer uses -1 in 'max_activation_range' as a value to indicate unlimited range, the default has been changed to 32 Added content log warnings for when 'min_activation_range' and 'max_activation_range' is less than 0 Added content log warnings for when 'min_activation_range' is greater than 'max_activation_range'

'minecraft:behavior.summon_entity' Changes 'minecraft:behavior.summon_entity' no longer uses -1 in max_activation_range as a value to indicate unlimited range, the default has been changed to 32 Added content log warnings for when 'min_activation_range' and 'max_activation_range' is less than 0 Added content log warnings for when 'min_activation_range' is greater than 'max_activation_range'

Fixed a difference with the default return type of the script function, which differed from the usual return type (No ID)

Added new BlockRaycastComponent that can override the AABB used for outlines and raycasting

Added new BlockCollisionComponent that can override the AABB used for entity collision

Added new BlockPropertyComponent that can replace the blockProperties : Unwalkable, Infiniburn, PreventsJumping, Immovable, BreakOnPush, OnlyPistonPush and BreaksWhenHitByArrow

Added new BlockQueuedTickingComponent that triggers events for a block on a range of time set by the creator

Added new BlockRandomTickingComponent that triggers events for a block randomly

Added a Rotation Component that allows a block to rotate. The component only allows axis-aligned rotations

Adds the base implementation of the CraftingTableComponent Allows the creation of custom crafting tables Currently only supports 3x3 grids



Animations

Added a new 'loop_delay'field to skeletal animation files that controls how to wait between each iteration of a looping animation

Fixed a bug where 'start_delay'fields in skeletal animations were being used for both the initial delay before playing an animation and for inter-loop delays

MoveTowardsRestrictionGoal

This goal has been removed in favor of the two new child goals that make the behavior clearer. The behavior works the same, but is now separated out properly into the two goals

MoveTowardsDwellingRestrictionGoal

This goal is for Actors that are part of the Village construct

The "DwellerComponent" is necessary for this goal

MoveTowardsHomeRestrictionGoal

The "HomeComponent" is necessary for this goal

Exposed a new data parameter for the range at which the Actor will stay within in relation to their home: "restriction_radius"

Send Event Goal

"minecraft:behavior.send_event" no longer uses -1 in 'max_activation_range' as a value to indicate unlimited range, the default has been changed to 32

Added content log warnings for when 'min_activation_range' and 'max_activation_range' is less than 0

Added content log warnings for when 'min_activation_range' is greater than 'max_activation_range'

Added a new json field 'look_at_target' which allows and disallows entities to turn and face their target

SetBannerDetailsFunction