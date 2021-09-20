Minecraft’s Screaming Goats Were Created Using Real Screaming Goats

In a new video from Mojang’s Secrets of Minecraft series, the game’s developer revealed a number of details about Minecraft‘s Caves and Cliffs update. Screaming Goats were added as part of Minecraft version 1.17.0, and some fans might be curious about how these sounds were actually recorded for the game. The Screaming Goats were apparently inspired by a viral YouTube video of goats screaming like humans, and to replicate that idea in Minecraft, the developers used a mix of actual goat screams, as well as humans screaming to mimic the sound. According to the latest episode of Secrets of Minecraft, “you’ll find a 50/50 mix” of human and goat screams in the game!

It’s pretty strange to think that some of the goat screams in the game are real and some have been created by humans! Given the fact that a goat’s screams really do sound like those of a human, it would probably be difficult to tell the difference between the two. Perhaps Mojang can come up with some kind of quiz to see if they can stump Minecraft players on which ones are real and which ones are fake! In addition to this bizarre fact, the video features a number of other interesting details about the game’s latest update, and fans interested in checking it out can do so below.

Part 1 of Minecraft‘s Caves and Cliff’s update released earlier this year, but Mojang has not revealed a release date for the second part, just yet. It will be releasing at some point this year, so fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see some of the other exciting things it will bring to the game.



Minecraft is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: PC Gamer]