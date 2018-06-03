Minecraft Snapshot Releases With Plenty of Bugfixes

Minecraft has another Snapshot that’s now available with a few changes and plenty of bugfixes.

The Snapshot’s called 18w22c, the third of several recent Snapshots that were released in quick succession and build upon one another. Minecraft game developer Nathan Adams shared the news on Twitter with an announcement that the new Snapshot is now available for those who know what to do with it while sharing a link to the post on Minecraft’s site that explained the changes in detail.

Snapshot 18w22c is out to fix a bunch of bugs! https://t.co/mhqMovpU4F — Nathan Adams (@Dinnerbone) May 31, 2018

CHANGES IN 18W22C

F3 debug overlay now shows the fluid you’re looking at, separately from blocks

Tab completing coordinates will now complete each part separately

Bug fixes!

The “bug fixes” part of the changes was elaborated on in more detail with the list of changes compiling ever bug that’s been fixed so far. You can see everything that’s been fixed in the most recent Snapshot below alongside the rest of the bugfixes and changes that were included in 18w22b, the second-most recent Snapshot.

FIXED BUGS IN 18W22C

Difficulty filling up buckets

Missing translation string command.context.failed

Sea grass changes to air pockets when upgrading from 18w16a to 18w20a+

Game crashes when hovering over an item with unknown block tag(s) in the CanDestroy and CanPlaceOn NBT

Water source block gets destroyed when water flows on top of it

Item frames duplicate items when broken by a player in the same tick as a piston

teleport’s rotational arguments use sender’s rotation rather than context’s rotation

Coordinate tab-completion doesn’t complete all 3 axes separately

Changes IN 18W22B

Performance improvements with animated textures

Bark is now rotatable

Allow tab-completing usernames in regular chat again

All command feedback messages are now translatable

FIXED BUGS IN 18W22B