Minecraft Snapshot Releases With Plenty of Bugfixes

Minecraft has another Snapshot that’s now available with a few changes and plenty of bugfixes.
The Snapshot’s called 18w22c, the third of several recent Snapshots that were released in quick succession and build upon one another. Minecraft game developer Nathan Adams shared the news on Twitter with an announcement that the new Snapshot is now available for those who know what to do with it while sharing a link to the post on Minecraft’s site that explained the changes in detail.
Snapshot 18w22c is out to fix a bunch of bugs! https://t.co/mhqMovpU4F— Nathan Adams (@Dinnerbone) May 31, 2018
CHANGES IN 18W22C
- F3 debug overlay now shows the fluid you’re looking at, separately from blocks
- Tab completing coordinates will now complete each part separately
- Bug fixes!
The “bug fixes” part of the changes was elaborated on in more detail with the list of changes compiling ever bug that’s been fixed so far. You can see everything that’s been fixed in the most recent Snapshot below alongside the rest of the bugfixes and changes that were included in 18w22b, the second-most recent Snapshot.
FIXED BUGS IN 18W22C
- Difficulty filling up buckets
- Missing translation string command.context.failed
- Sea grass changes to air pockets when upgrading from 18w16a to 18w20a+
- Game crashes when hovering over an item with unknown block tag(s) in the CanDestroy and CanPlaceOn NBT
- Water source block gets destroyed when water flows on top of it
- Item frames duplicate items when broken by a player in the same tick as a piston
- teleport’s rotational arguments use sender’s rotation rather than context’s rotation
- Coordinate tab-completion doesn’t complete all 3 axes separately
Changes IN 18W22B
- Performance improvements with animated textures
- Bark is now rotatable
- Allow tab-completing usernames in regular chat again
- All command feedback messages are now translatable
FIXED BUGS IN 18W22B
- Fixed a stack overflow after opening 18w21b worlds in 18w22a
- Fixed flowing water acting like air
- Fixed water not being tinted next to glass
- Fixed “Failed to create block entity DUMMY (path of location: minecraft:DUMMY)” appearing in the log
- Fixed generated snow layers on grass blocks not making grass snowy
- Fixed being unable to tab-complete player names outside of commands