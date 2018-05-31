New Minecraft Snapshot Released With Rotatable Bark and More

A new Minecraft snapshot is out that adds some new features like rotatable bark and fixes plenty of bugs.
The latest snapshot that’s called 18w22b was release today by Mojang with some follow-up changes to yesterday’s 18w22a. Nathan Adams, Minecraft developer with Mojang, tweeted the news earlier today that the update was out and shared a link to the Minecraft site where you can find the update notes.
Snapshot 18w22b is out! https://t.co/mhqMovpU4F— Nathan Adams (@Dinnerbone) May 30, 2018
Mojang also shared the official notes for the latest snapshot on Reddit as well the standard warning that if you don’t know what you’re doing with snapshots, you probably shouldn’t mess with this one else you risk damaging your saves. If you do know what you’re doing though, you can find instructions on installing the latest snapshot here, and the notes below explain everything that’s been changed or fixed in the past two snapshots.
CHANGES IN 18W22B
- Performance improvements with animated textures
- Bark is now rotatable
- Allow tab-completing usernames in regular chat again
- All command feedback messages are now translatable
CHANGES IN 18W22A
- Fixed a really old bug
- Blocks on chunk borders should now behave correctly when upgrading a world from 1.12.2
- Performance improvements
- Fixed a couple of crashes
FIXED BUGS IN 18W22B
- Fixed a stack overflow after opening 18w21b worlds in 18w22a
- Fixed flowing water acting like air
- Fixed water not being tinted next to glass
- Fixed “Failed to create block entity DUMMY (path of location: minecraft:DUMMY)” appearing in the log
- Fixed generated snow layers on grass blocks not making grass snowy
- Fixed being unable to tab-complete player names outside of commands
FIXED BUGS IN 18W22A
- Fixed some trees generating with leaves too far away from logs
- Changed leaves block states – more info
- Fixed using a “destroy” command on containers not dropping stored contents
- Fixed SelectedItem not showing in player data output and being invalid in data paths
- Fixed /gamemode not providing success message
- Fixed carpets disappearing when upgrading
- Fixed rails placed to the east or south of curved rails breaking existing connections
- Fixed there being no error message when saving a structure containing uppercase or other invalid characters
- Fixed a white dot on the creamy horse’s tail
- Fixed green pixels on the iron horse armor
- Fixed an item duplication exploit
- Fixed the sniper duel advancement description not reflecting the fact that it can be achieved with tridents
- Fixed rails adjacent to chunk borders updating if the world is loaded in a snapshot
- Fixed fish mobs missing their translation strings
- Fixed ocelots and parrots not spawning naturally
- Fixed right clicking on villager with its spawn egg opening the trade menu
- Fixed water not being tinted next to glass
- Fixed conduits connecting to iron bars and glass panes
- Fixed being able to stand up while swimming even when there is a block above
- Fixed x-axis portals breaking when upgrading from 1.12.2 when certain blocks are above/near them
- Fixed certain blocks on chunk borders causing many blocks in the same chunk to be updated when upgrading from 1.12.2
- Fixed particles of downwards bubble columns not being centered
- Fixed team prefix and suffix resetting after restarting the world
- Fixed the tropical fish bucket containing an inconsistent dark pixel
- Fixed dolphins spawning too frequently
- Fixed having an id tag in the tag tag of spawn eggs overwriting the spawned entity’s id