New Minecraft Snapshot Released With Rotatable Bark and More

A new Minecraft snapshot is out that adds some new features like rotatable bark and fixes plenty of bugs.

The latest snapshot that’s called 18w22b was release today by Mojang with some follow-up changes to yesterday’s 18w22a. Nathan Adams, Minecraft developer with Mojang, tweeted the news earlier today that the update was out and shared a link to the Minecraft site where you can find the update notes.

Snapshot 18w22b is out! https://t.co/mhqMovpU4F — Nathan Adams (@Dinnerbone) May 30, 2018

Mojang also shared the official notes for the latest snapshot on Reddit as well the standard warning that if you don’t know what you’re doing with snapshots, you probably shouldn’t mess with this one else you risk damaging your saves. If you do know what you’re doing though, you can find instructions on installing the latest snapshot here, and the notes below explain everything that’s been changed or fixed in the past two snapshots.

CHANGES IN 18W22B

Performance improvements with animated textures

Bark is now rotatable

Allow tab-completing usernames in regular chat again

All command feedback messages are now translatable

CHANGES IN 18W22A

Fixed a really old bug

Blocks on chunk borders should now behave correctly when upgrading a world from 1.12.2

Performance improvements

Fixed a couple of crashes

FIXED BUGS IN 18W22B

Fixed a stack overflow after opening 18w21b worlds in 18w22a

Fixed flowing water acting like air

Fixed water not being tinted next to glass

Fixed “Failed to create block entity DUMMY (path of location: minecraft:DUMMY)” appearing in the log

Fixed generated snow layers on grass blocks not making grass snowy

Fixed being unable to tab-complete player names outside of commands

