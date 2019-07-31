Minecraft Streamer Shows Hitler Skin, Gets Banned from Twitch

A Twitch streamer who goes by Anomaly has been banned from the streaming platform after showing a brief look at a Hitler skin in Minecraft. The 30-day suspension went into effect earlier in the week, according to the streamer, and appears to be a direct result of the skin’s appearance in one of the streamer’s videos. Anomaly says that showing the skin was an accident and that the streamer will be appealing the ban to Twitch on the grounds that the ban is “quite excessive.”

If you’ve seen some of Anomaly’s past videos but missed the incident in question which earned the streamer the ban, you can find a clip of the Minecraft moment with the Hitler skin below. Pulling up the menu for just a moment showed the skin and prompted a response from Anomaly who exclaimed that they had the wrong skin on. The skin wasn’t even on the screen for more than two seconds, but that timeframe was apparently enough to justify the ban by violating part of Twitch’s content guidelines.

This is why Twitch banned me for 30 days 👏😭😂 https://t.co/HonT1UBuGd — Anomaly (@anomalyxd) July 29, 2019

It would appear I have been banned because I accidentally showed a Minecraft skin for less than 2 seconds. That sucks :-] I’ll try to appeal to Twitch because personally I believe that a 30 day suspension for this offense is quite excessive. pic.twitter.com/rwLPUquu9c — Anomaly (@anomalyxd) July 29, 2019

Elaborating on the incident with more tweets, the user said an appeal would be sent to Twitch in hopes of changing the circumstances of the ban.

“I’ll try to appeal to Twitch because personally I believe that a 30 day suspension for this offense is quite excessive,” the streamer said.

Another tweet explained that the skin was selected because the streamer was going to make a “Meinkraft” joke with some friends in a separate video and accidently left the skin on.

I had the skin because me and some friends were gonna record a Minecraft video and I was gonna make a little joke about ”Meinkraft” and forgot to change back the skin 😭 — Anomaly (@anomalyxd) July 29, 2019

A ticket was submitted by Anomaly on July 29th, according to yet another tweet, though an update has not been provided yet to give an indicator of how that worked out for the streamer. Visiting the streamer’s channel on Twitch currently presents viewers with the typical message that indicates a channel has either been deleted or banned.