Minecraft Gets a Tetris Crossover DLC

A new collaboration has been revealed for Minecraft, adding features based on Tetris. Now available for purchase, the add-on can be used with any world. Once players have powered up the new Tetrimino generator, those familiar blocks will begin to fall from the sky. By mining them and collecting Mino Shards, players can create brand-new tools and items inspired by the beloved puzzle game. However, players will also have to keep an eye out for mobs of Tetrimonsters, which can also spawn from Tetriminos. Thankfully, these things can be tamed and some of them can even be ridden by players!

In addition to taming Tetrimonsters, players will be able to craft additional mounts using the Tetrimino blocks. According to Mojang, “Tetrimino Mounts can both jump impressively high, and set sail at incredible speed.” There are also new tools to find, which have abilities inspired by Tetris. One example is the Line Clear Hammer, which can clear out a whole line of iron blocks with one hit.

The Line Clear Hammer can be found in the video below around the 1:03 mark. The trailer for the Tetris add-on also showcases the game’s mounts around 00:58. Readers interested in purchasing the DLC can do so right here. The cost is 990 MineCoins.

One of the most iconic things about the Tetris franchise is the game’s theme song, which has been a staple since its original release back in 1985. Thankfully, developer Jigarbov has found a neat way of incorporating that theme into Minecraft with the new Tetris Conductor item. When used on mobs of enemies, it will actually make them sing the Tetris theme! Mojang notes that mobs of Ghasts will not be impacted by the item, as they’ll simply scream. Still, it seems like a fun thing to try on all the rest of the mobs.

While Tetris has done collaborations with games like Stumble Guys in the past, it really makes a lot of sense for Minecraft, and it seems to do a nice job channeling the IP, while still fitting in with the game’s world. Hopefully fans of both Minecraft and Tetris will find a lot to enjoy!

