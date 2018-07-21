Minecraft Update Aquatic Releases for Java Players

After launching on other platforms first, Minecraft’s Update Aquatic is now available for the game’s Java players.
While those with the Windows 10 version of the game were already enjoying the underwater features of the update, the other half of the PC players had to wait a bit longer. The update adds various form of marine life, the potential for some exceptional underwater structures, and more features, and as of this week, it’s out for all players on the PC platform.
The tide has come in at last! That’s sea-faring speak for ‘Java Players! Today you get the full Update Aquatic!’ https://t.co/KyLGPVTzK0 pic.twitter.com/e4BZgFEdTv— Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 18, 2018
With the Java edition now released, the Update Aquatic is out for just about every platform that Minecraft is available on. The PlayStation 4 playerbase, however, still doesn’t have the Update Aquatic content with no timeframe shared of when it might be released.
To see some of what’s new in Update Aquatic, you can read up on general changes and the new blocks below, but the full Java notes can be seen here.
General
- All undead mobs now sink
- Changed underwater visibility
- Your vision will gradually increase the longer you’re underwater
- Overhauled world generation
- Overhauled command parser
- Added new world type “Buffet”
- Allows you to create worlds with a unique biome
- More features will come to the Buffet world type in later updates
- Added a bunch of new sounds
- Added three new pieces of music
- Added underwater ambience sounds
- Added a swimming animation
- Press your sprint key underwater to start swimming
- Added data packs
- Allows you to edit recipes, tags, loot tables, functions, and advancements
- Added new advancements
- Some blocks can now be waterlogged
- Use a water bucket on a block to surround it with water
- Added an “Optimize World” button (singleplayer -> edit world -> optimize world), which upgrades an entire world from older version to the latest version in one go
Blocks
- Added blue ice
- Found in icebergs
- Added coral blocks
- Added coral fans
- Added coral
- Added conduit
- Combine 1 heart of the sea together with 8 nautilus shells to create the conduit
- Makes your life underwater a lot easier
- Added dried kelp block
- Combine 9 dried kelp to create a kelp block
- Added kelp and seagrass
- Normal pumpkins no longer have a face
- Added carved pumpkin
- Use a shear on a pumpkin to carve it
- Added sea pickles
- Added bubble columns
- Use either magma blocks or soul sand to create a bubble column
- Added wood block
- Combine 4 logs of any type to create a wood block
- Added stripped wood
- Right click with an axe on either logs or wood to create stripped wood
- Added prismarine stairs and slabs
- Added variantes for all 6 types of woods for pressure plates, trapdoors and buttons
- Added turtle eggs
- Be sure to protect them from hostile mobs