Minecraft Update Aquatic Releases for Java Players

After launching on other platforms first, Minecraft’s Update Aquatic is now available for the game’s Java players.

While those with the Windows 10 version of the game were already enjoying the underwater features of the update, the other half of the PC players had to wait a bit longer. The update adds various form of marine life, the potential for some exceptional underwater structures, and more features, and as of this week, it’s out for all players on the PC platform.

The tide has come in at last! That’s sea-faring speak for ‘Java Players! Today you get the full Update Aquatic!’ https://t.co/KyLGPVTzK0 pic.twitter.com/e4BZgFEdTv — Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 18, 2018

With the Java edition now released, the Update Aquatic is out for just about every platform that Minecraft is available on. The PlayStation 4 playerbase, however, still doesn’t have the Update Aquatic content with no timeframe shared of when it might be released.

To see some of what’s new in Update Aquatic, you can read up on general changes and the new blocks below, but the full Java notes can be seen here.

General

All undead mobs now sink

Changed underwater visibility Your vision will gradually increase the longer you’re underwater

Overhauled world generation

Overhauled command parser

Added new world type “Buffet” Allows you to create worlds with a unique biome More features will come to the Buffet world type in later updates

Added a bunch of new sounds

Added three new pieces of music

Added underwater ambience sounds

Added a swimming animation Press your sprint key underwater to start swimming

Added data packs Allows you to edit recipes, tags, loot tables, functions, and advancements

Added new advancements

Some blocks can now be waterlogged Use a water bucket on a block to surround it with water

Added an “Optimize World” button (singleplayer -> edit world -> optimize world), which upgrades an entire world from older version to the latest version in one go

Blocks