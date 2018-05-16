Minecraft’s Update Aquatic Phase One Now Available

The first part of Minecraft’s long-awaited Update Aquatic is now available on select platforms with a range of features included in the first phase.

Announced today through the official Minecraft Twitter account, Phase One of Update Aquatic is now available on each of the platforms listed below. The release of this update follows the news shared months ago in the above video that confirmed Update Aquatic would be available around this time.

Minecraft’s Tom Stone filled players in on what Update Aquatic is as well as what the first phase entails. The full update will be available after a two-part release, but players on the platforms mentioned above can start checking out the new features today. A release date for Phase Two hasn’t been given yet.

Play Minecraft on Xbox One, Windows 10, Mobile, Gear VR, Oculus or Mixed Reality Devices? Phase One of the Update Aquatic is out on these platforms TODAY! Find out more here:https://t.co/HVPDeat0T2 pic.twitter.com/OFMYWaKP7X — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 16, 2018

“What’s ‘Phase One’? Think of this as a two-part release, with Phase One containing the first wave of Update Aquatic features,” Stone said. “Phase Two, with the remaining features, will be coming soon. Playing Java Edition? You’ll be getting the Update Aquatic very soon too – and you can try a snapshot with Update Aquatic features right now.”

A full list of everything that’s included in Phase One of Update Aquatic was also shared that includes everything from fish to icebergs to more achievements. The Trident and the Trident enchantment are also included in the first phase, two features that were often teased leading up to this release. Screenshots of the new Update Aquatic can also be seen through the official announcement page.