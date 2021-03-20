Minecraft Updates New Caves & Cliffs Resources in Latest Snapshot

✖

If you’ve been playing Minecraft within the Java Edition’s Snapshots that’ve showed off parts of the Caves & Cliffs update, you’ve no doubt been introduced to Copper, a new resource that’ll be available for everyone once the big update is released. Copper’s been tweaked here and there throughout the past couple of Snapshot releases, and in the latest release made available this week, both it and the Amethyst Clusters also included in Caves & Cliffs were updated again.

The latest Snapshot was released this week for all Java Edition players to try out if they want to do so. It provided Copper with some “new functionality” and adjusted the rate at which Amethyst Shards are dropped from mining Amethyst Clusters depending on how players are mining the resource.

You can see the full notes for the new features and changes in the 21W11A Snapshot below. If you want to see what bugs have been fixed in the latest release, you can do so by checking out the official patch notes.

New Features in 21W11A

Lightning rods can now, for the very first time ever, be waterlogged

New functionality for applying and removing wax from Copper

Bonemealing rooted dirt now grows hanging roots underneath

Waxing Copper and Oxidization

Right-click with Honeycomb on Copper Blocks to wax them

Use honeycomb in a dispenser to wax Copper Blocks

Axes can scrape off wax and oxidation of Copper Blocks

Lightning strike hitting Copper will clean its oxidation

Changes in 21W11A

Waxed Copper Blocks can be crafted into 4 Copper Ingots

Tweaked the cave sizes

Slightly increased the frequency of Diamond Ore blobs

Hanging roots block now renders randomly offset

Breaking a Big Dripleaf stem now drops a Big Dripleaf Block

Moss Blocks can be crafted with cobblestone or stone bricks to make the mossy versions of those blocks

The facing direction of Small Dripleaf Blocks is now determined by which direction the player is facing when placing it

Fully-grown Amethyst Clusters now drop 4 Amethyst Shards (or more with Fortune) when mined with a pickaxe, and drop 2 Amethyst Shards when broken by hand, piston, or other means

Technical Changes in 21W11A