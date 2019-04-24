‘Minecraft’ Releases New Village & Pillage Update

A big new update is out in the blocky world of Minecraft now that Village & Pillage is out now for the game’s Java and Bedrock versions. It’s an update that Mojang said is the game’s biggest yet, and it adds all kinds of features like new mobs, weapons, and updated versions of the villages players are already used to looking for. The Villagers that inhabit those locations have also been updated, and there’s a new “Pillager” foe to watch out for.

Mojang announced the release of the update throughout this week as it came to different versions of the game. When it rolled out on Bedrock versions, a post from Mojang that detailed the update’s contents explained what’s new and gave some insight into how big the update is.

“Did it take a village to finish Minecraft’s biggest update yet?” Mojang’s post said. Oh pah-lease. It took so much more! It took hardworking developers, pixel artists, that wonderful person who keeps the office fridge stocked, far too many employees to thank here, and most of all – you! – the players, giving us your constant feedback every step of the way. You helped make Village & Pillage an update we couldn’t be more proud of.”

Join in on the festivities and get ready for an all-new village adventure. The ‘Village & Pillage’ update is here, rolling out on both Java and Bedrock TODAY!

The update is as extensive as the developer says, and the best way to see everything that’s new is through the post in question that announced the Bedrock release. A full changelog details the addition of new Villagers with more responsibilities and jobs, Pillagers that raid these Villagers, features like bamboo and campfires, and a crossbow to use when taking on all these threats.

Minecraft’s Village & Pillage update is out now on both the Java and Bedrock platforms.

