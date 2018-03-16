Minit is a Game Played 60 Seconds at a Time Coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC Soon

The first time I saw Minit, I thought, this looks like it could be a Devolver Digital joint. And for once in my life, I was right. Minit is a self-described “peculiar little adventure played sixty seconds at a time,” from Texas-based publisher Devolver Digital, and it just got a new trailer and release date.

Last year when Minit was first announced, it was only revealed for PC. But today, Devolver Digital announced that in addition to PC, it will also be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when it releases next month on April 3rd. To celebrate this announcement, Devolver has also released a brand-new trailer, that is, you guessed it, one minute long. Devolver is always on-point with its branding.

As mentioned above, Minit is a peculiar little adventure played sixty seconds at a time. In it, you journey outside the comfort of your humble home to help unusual folk, as one naturally does. But of course there’s more than just unusual folk, there’s also countless secrets to discover and dangerous foes to overcome. And of course there is the matter of lifting the the unfortunate curse that ends each day after just one minute.

Minit is a collaboration between four developers: Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio, and Dominik Johann.

Further details on the game’s gameplay and nature are not provided, but with this type of game where secrets and mystique are the main allure, that isn’t very surprising. Other details, such as price-point, also haven’t been divulged, but expect a budget-friendly price.

Personally, I don’t know what to expect from this game. It’s one minute mechanic sounds tedious and annoying, but undeniably unique, which I can appreciate. Plus, Devolver Digital is normally a safe-bet in terms of quality. Its games may not always completely hit the mark, but rarely do they completely miss it either. And if there is one thing they always bring to the plate it is an appreciable level of weirdness and style that I usually can get down with.

Minit is slated to launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3rd. For more information and media on the title, check out its official website.