This Fantasy Epic Might Be Getting a Video Game, and It Sounds Awesome

Adaptations into gaming can be a mixed bag. Sometimes, the imagery of a certain title is just plastered onto fairly standard game mechanics and standard design, creating a basic game that is only tangentially tied to other IP. Other times, the natural strengths of gaming benefit the ideas of other media, like the web-swinging of Spider-Man going from a compelling visual in comics and movies to a visceral joy in gaming.

It’s one of the things that makes the idea of a Mistborn adaptation so exciting. The fantasy epic has plenty of mystical qualities and compelling attributes that would fit easily into a creative game design, all bolstered by a well-established universe that would be a blast to explore. It’s what makes the latest comments from Mistborn author Brandon Sanderson so exciting, even if it also suggests that possible development for a game set in the franchise is only in the early days.

Mistborn Might Be Getting The AAA Game Treatment

While we may be a ways away from a Mistborn game, the latest comments from the creator of the series are an exciting development. Brandon Sanderson recently released the newest entry in his “State of the Sanderson” blog posts, recounting the latest news in his life for his fans. One particular detail stood out to gamers, where Sanderson suggested that a Mistborn game may be in the early days of development.

As Sanderson explained, “I’ve started to get some real interest on the video game front, and I feel I’m finally getting established enough that we can make a Mistborn game happen. To that end, I’ve started talking to some AAA developers. This is at Step One only, but it’s an encouraging one… I’m trying to do things differently this time in an effort to retain control of my video game rights. I already have interest from some major players in the Video Game industry (who I like a lot). So if you are a decision maker at a AAA studio, or a major independent, and you’ve always wanted to make a Mistborn or Stormlight game… well, you would want to contact my reps now.”

According to the author, Mistborn was in various stages of pre-production for a film adaptation over the last couple of years, which Sanderson revealed resulted in any potential game rights being tied up as well. Sanderson had previously tried to get a Mistborn video game up and running. So far, that’s only really translated into a few items and a skin in Fortnite. Meanwhile, the franchise has been succesfully adapted for tabletop, including an RPG, a deck-building game, and a board game. While it’s far from a formal announcement of a Mistborn game — and the invitation to developers of all sizes suggests that Sanderson is still looking for the right direction to take with the title — it is a tantalizing tease for fans of the fantasy franchise.

Mistborn Is Pefect For Gaming

Debuting in 2006 with Mistborn: The Final Empire, the franchise focuses on the world of Scadrial. The original trilogy focused on Vin and the other members of a revolution of magically empowered freedom fighters, seeking to bring about the end of an oppressive regime controlled by the immortal mad king known as the Lord Ruler. Subsequent stories expanded the timeline in some exciting ways. The series has a vast mythology and visually compelling settings, which could easily be mined for exciting game levels to explore.

The larger timeline also means that a video game adaptation could easily fit into a specific era or be given its own period to make its own. The nature of magic in Mistborn is largely rooted in unique metals to activate different abilities. The different abilities unlocked by different metals would be a terrific game mechanic for customization, especially if players got to create their own character within the setting. An adaptation of the original trilogy and the focus it had on characters working to undermine an oppressive system would lend itself well to a gameplay style similar to Assassin’s Creed — with a mix of stealth, exploration, and action bolstered by the attributes unlocked through magic.

The larger locations of Mistborn would easily justify some magically enhanced exploration and movement, potentially creating a magical equivalent to the traversal mechanics in something like Marvel’s Spider-Man. It could be a great way to introduce the series to a new audience, while bringing it to life in a fresh way for established fans. Especially if Sanderson is involved in the development, the game could also feel particularly attuned to the source material, instead of just feeling like a spin-off or reimagining. There’s a lot of potential for a good adaptation of Mistborn into another, more visual medium. That’s why it spent so long in potential film development. While it might be disappointing to hear that a film adaptation seems to be far off, a game set in the world of Mistborn might be an even more exciting prospect.