Mortal Kombat 1 Leak Reveals Previous Kombat Pack 3 Plans

A new leak has revealed the plans that NetherRealm Studios supposedly had for what would have been Kombat Pack 3 of Mortal Kombat 1. Within the past day, a high-profile Mortal Kombat insider claimed that all of NetherRealm’s ideas for future MK1 DLC were scrapped after poor sales for Khaos Reigns, the game’s latest expansion. Not only did this cancellation result in a new story expansion getting canned, but also Kombat Pack 3, which would have added more fighters to the roster of Mortal Kombat 1. Now, in a subsequent post, this same insider has revealed which Mortal Kombat characters would’ve ended up appearing in Kombat Pack 3 if it had been released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a post on Reddit, a user known as Fate Unknown, who has been correct about Mortal Kombat 1 numerous times in the past, expanded on what they knew about the game’s previous DLC plans. According to the insider, Kombat Pack 3 was going to contain six new characters in total. These six fighters would’ve been comprised of five from previous Mortal Kombat games and one guest fighter from another property. This focus on MK characters in Kombat Pack 3 was said to be a “thank you” to hardcore fans who had stuck with the game from the beginning. Instead, it seems that these fans won’t be rewarded as Kombat Pack 3 now won’t be happening at all.

“The final Kombat Pack was meant to be six characters, five Mortal Kombat and one guest,” Fate Unknown wrote. “Less guests due to a lot of reasons but mostly as a thank you to Mortal Kombat fans for sticking with the game. The Mortal Kombat characters were Jade, Cassie [Cage], Kung Jin, Sonya, and Kano. I do not know the guest but I am told they wanted to get a highly requested character.”

Fate Unknown also claims that Khaos Reigns wasn’t the only reason that NetherRealm was pushed to move on from Mortal Kombat 1. These additional reasons weren’t shared, but it was relayed that many within NetherRealm are “not happy” about having to leave these DLC plans for MK1 behind.

Moving forward, Fate Unknown has said that this will be the final time they leak anything that is related to MK1. While their track record when it comes to sharing Mortal Kombat 1 info has been fantastic to this point, it should be stressed to take everything with a grain of salt here just in case it ends up being false. If NetherRealm opts to respond to anything that has been relayed in this report, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.