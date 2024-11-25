Mortal Kombat 2 Producer & Game Creator Tease Fans with Cryptic Upate

Mortal Kombat film producer Todd Garner has posted a mysterious tweet to franchise co-creator Ed Boon, asking if he had “seen any good movies lately?” The message suggests potential developments for the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 2, currently in post-production.

Hey, @noobde … seen any good movies lately? — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) November 25, 2024

Shortly after Garner’s post went up, Ed Boon tossed gas on the fire by soft-confirming that a test screening of Mortal Kombat 2 yielded encouraging results: “Actually, I Might Know 2 … people who’ve recently seen a good movie with me!”

Todd Garner and Ed Boon have established themselves as masters of the social media tease throughout Mortal Kombat 2‘s development. Their playful exchanges began gaining attention in August 2024, when Boon “leaked” the first look at Kitana by claiming he had broken into Garner’s phone during an unfinished cut screening. The relationship between producer and game creator has proven valuable for maintaining fan interest during the sequel’s lengthy production period.

These new messages are exciting because Garner and Boon’s social media exchanges often precede official announcements, with previous teases leading to casting reveals and production updates that kept the community engaged throughout filming. Given that Mortal Kombat 2 is set to be released in October 2025, these tweets could put fans on alert before new images or even a teaser is released.

The tweets could also mean Boon has participated in an early screening of Mortal Kombat 2 to keep up with the project and offer his unique insight. Both options are good news, as either Boon is helping to make the sequel better than the first movie, or it’s already there, and we’ll get a bloody officially promotional push as a gift for the holiday season.

The Long Road to Mortal Kombat 2

The 2021 Mortal Kombat film proved that the franchise could successfully transition to modern cinema. Despite releasing during the challenging pandemic period, the film generated over $83 million worldwide against a $55 million budget. More impressively, it became the most successful day-and-date premiere on HBO Max, outperforming high-profile releases like Godzilla vs. Kong and The Suicide Squad. That means the film’s mixed critical reception (54% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), didn’t stop it from becoming a huge hit. Unsurprisingly a sequel was quickly greenlit, with most of the cast and crew from the first movie returning.

Simon McQuoid is back to direct Mortal Kombat 2, with Jeremy Slater penning the screenplay. They aim to create what they describe as an “unpredictable” story that embraces the franchise’s signature blend of martial arts and mysticism. The production began in June 2023 in Australia, briefly pausing during the SAG-AFTRA strike before resuming in mid-November and completing principal photography in January 2024.

Mortal Kombat 2 has assembled an impressive roster of returning and new talent. Lewis Tan leads the cast again as Cole Young, while Karl Urban joins as the fan-favorite Johnny Cage. The casting department has paid particular attention to character accuracy, bringing Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, and Martyn Ford as the imposing evil warlord, Shao Kahn.

There’s a lot to be excited about Mortal Kombat 2. The creative team behind the sequel has been working hard to please fans, and the first movie’s mixed reception can inform them of what was missing to make the experience true to the beloved gaming franchise. Hopefully, Garner and Boon’s cryptic tweets will soon become a trailer for fans to peek at the highly anticipated sequel.

Mortal Kombat 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on October 24, 2025