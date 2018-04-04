MLB The Show 18 PlayStation 4 Review: Swing and a Miss

For years, Sony has made the most dependable sports series out there with its MLB the Show series. It didn’t really mess too much with formula, and instead kept adding things that continuously improved its baseball sim. Last year’s MLB the Show 17 was a real kicker, mainly because of its new Retro Mode and its minor improvements to its signature Road To the Show mode, along with other online features. Not perfect, mind you, but it kept a well-oiled machine running.

But for some reason, Sony Santa Monica opted to switch to synthetic or something along those lines with MLB the Show 18, because this version feels a bit off. Not that it stinks, mind you, as it does make some minor gameplay improvements, not to mention tweaks to the visuals to bring it to life like never before. And, hey, seeing Babe Ruth at the plate is never a bad thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, though, it has a heavier dependence on online than ever before, and the experience feels flawed as a whole, mainly because there are issues with connecting or keeping in a game at times, or dealing with lag that can result in a miffed catch that could have been an easy out. Not only that, but stuff that fans usually like to turn to has been removed, with no explanation provided.

In essence, it’s like watching a peak performer take the mound and insist that he’s going to nail a home run, only to watch him make a weak pop fly and shrug it off. You still get an interesting show for your money, but you can’t help but think more could’ve gone into it.

Changes, But For Better Or Worse?

The developers did make some slight changes to the controls, in the hopes of pinning down more of the nuances we’ve come to expect from the sport. For players that have known the series to a tee, these are fine, particularly with a pitching system that can make all the difference between an accurate strike and sailing somewhere into the stands. That said, though, the game doesn’t do a great job allowing rookies to get into these set-ups, and, as a result, it can be overwhelming. You can’t imagine the look on my face when I hit the mound with a star player and threw three unintentional balls just because it took me a while to grasp the timing.

Not only that, but batting feels like a struggle too. Sure, you can still power or contact swing, but now the game has thrown in some directional feature where you can use the analog stick to provide a little guidance. Again, if you’re used to perfecting your swing, that’s fine, but some players may take forever just hitting at least one ball out of the park. It should be easier than this.

Fielding is okay, and didn’t go through too many tweaks, but it can be frustrating when a ball slips out of your hands, or you end up flinging it to the wrong base. This mainly happens with online matches, as the lag can be unforgivable in some cases. It’s an intermittent thing, but it can really pile on.

As for modes, Franchise Mode continues to be a good part of the game, and you can collect a number of cards for Diamond Dynasty that will help you build upon your reputation and skills. This has been dependable for years, though, and it doesn’t really feel like it’s changed significantly. Still, if it ain’t broke…

There Are Modes, But Some Are Missing

Speaking of ain’t broke, why did MLB the Show remove the Online Franchise mode? That was a huge hit with some fans, and it doesn’t make sense that it’s gone. For that matter, Season Mode has also taken a powder, which means you have to play through an entire run with your team if you’re going to tackle any kind of championship. Talk about being stuck with something for the long haul.

That said, at least Road To the Show is still dependable, as you build your dream player and try to make their career take off like a rocket. This time around, you can get more in-depth with your decisions and see how they affect your player overall. It’s not the most monumental change, but some players will appreciate what it has to offer. Me? I just want to play ball, but I can totally see this being a big draw once more this year.

Where I really like to go is Retro Mode. This was a fun feature added to last year’s game, reminding me of the classic days of R.B.I. Baseball (even more so than the current R.B.I. Baseball games, ironically enough), and it continues to be fun this year. It’s got some fun old-school music, combined with the new graphics that have been retro-ized to 16-bit style. And I enjoy the ability to play in Franchise Mode with this, if you really want to stick around for the long haul. Again, nothing monumental, but it’s enjoyable.

As for the other additions, they’re mainly tied in with online, including one mode that lets you build a squad from the ground up with legends – like Ruth – and then challenge other players. Again, though, online issues persisted throughout. I can’t tell you how sick I got looking at an online error code. When I didget into a match, I ran into some serious lag that could use some addressing. Really, Sony, get on that.

Coming Up Short At the Plate

Now to the presentation. Audio-wise, MLB the Show 18 still sounds terrific with on-field effects and the organ music echoing in the stands. And the MLB Network-related broadcasts are well implemented, a nice feature to have in the game. But with the upside comes the down, as Mark DeRosa joins Dan Plesac and Matt Vasgerian in commentary. He’s not bad, he’s just not nearly as effective as Harold Reynolds used to be. Plus, he repeats. Quite a bit. Like too often, you know? I literally had a few moments where I went, “He just said this.”

As for visuals, I don’t think MLB the Show 18 has looked better. The dynamic camera system captures all the in-field action more than previous versions have, right down to making a dramatic home plate slide. The animations are razor sharp; the fields look very impressive; and the game as a whole just has visual flair. But, that said, some of the player models are a bit questionable (not Babe Ruth, but more current favorites), and the menu system provided within the game is cluttered. It took me a while just to find the right options I was looking for – and that’s a shame, as last year’s got to the point of giving you the options you wanted.

I don’t know whose decision it was to mess with a working formula, but MLB the Show 18 suffers because of it. The dependence of online wouldn’t be such a bad thing if online actually worked, which it doesn’t do half the time. There are some good features here, and some of the returning modes, like Road To the Show, are enjoyable, but the package as a whole just feels flawed and weighed down, instead of free and wide open.

Furthermore, the cutting of modes like Season and Online Franchise makes little to no sense, especially considering there was plenty of room here. And the presentation is still good, but also held back by flaws that could’ve easily been remedied leading up to the game’s release.

I really wanted to enjoy MLB the Show 18 as much as I did last year’s game, but it feels like an old veteran that should’ve hung up his cleats the previous season, instead of a spry upstart looking to dominate the bases. Here’s hoping Sony gets things patched up to the point that this is a good ol’ ball game again, instead of something on the verge of being rained out.

WWG’s Score: 3/5

Disclaimer:A review code was provided by the publisher.