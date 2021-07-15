MLB The Show 21 Update Released, Patch Notes Live

✖

An all-new update for MLB The Show 21 has recently rolled out across all platforms. This update is the 12th that developer San Diego Studio has released since the annualized baseball sim first launched back in April. When compared to previous patches, though, there's not a whole lot that this new update brings to the game.

As a whole, this new MLB The Show 21 update only fixes one major thing. Specifically, there was recently a problem where players couldn't leave the bullpen screen if they did two mound visits during online head-to-head play. Thankfully, this patch seems to have now rectified that problem meaning that it shouldn't rear its head any longer from this point forward.

Small Game Update 12 and server maintenance set to deploy on Thursday, July 15th @ 4 AM PT. Notes are here: https://t.co/v3NkfT6wYG Please complete all games prior to that time. Thank you. — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) July 15, 2021

The only other tweaks that have been made in this new update come with two specific players. For starters, Shohei Ohtani is now available in Home Run Derby, as he previously was not. In addition, pitcher Edinson Volquez has had his in-game pitching animation altered for one reason or another. Outside of all of these changes, however, San Diego Studio has made clear that no additional balance changes have been made this time around. Future tweaks to the game in this regard will likely arrive soon enough, though.

If you still haven't played MLB The Show 21 for yourself yet, you can look to pick it up across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. In addition, the game is available to download on Xbox platforms for no cost if you happen to be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

Conversely, you can also find the latest patch notes for today's new MLB The Show 21 update down below.

ONLINE HEAD TO HEAD

Players can once again back out of the bullpen screen following a second mound visit

There are no hitting or gameplay balance changes in this update.

MISC