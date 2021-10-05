New MLB The Show 21 Update Makes Some Big Pitching Changes

A new MLB The Show 21 update is live on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside official patch notes that reveal and detail everything Sony San Diego has tweaked and improved. The update — Game Update 17 — is fairly small, but it does come with a couple of major changes to pitching. More specifically, the update makes some overdue changes to the PCI range and sensitivity, increasing both in order to reach the corners of the zone. Coupling this is an increase in difficulty to Pinpoint Pitching, at least on Competitive Settings and Legend difficulty.

At the moment of publishing, the update is already live, but it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is. In other words, we don’t know how long it will take to donwnoad, but judging by the patch notes below, which are pretty meager, it shouldn’t be too big of a download.

Below, you can check out the update’s official — and complete — patch notes, courtesy of the game’s official website:

Gameplay:

The PCI range and sensitivity has been increased to reach the corners of the zone. This is most noticeable on Hall of Fame and Legend difficulties.



Increased the difficulty for Pinpoint Pitching on Competitive Settings and Legend difficulty (in all modes). The gesture, release timing and direction now have a less lenient criteria for ‘Good’ and ‘Perfect’ pitches when using competitive gameplay style settings.



From the devs: After reviewing the feedback and data since UPDATE 11, we believe Pinpoint is still a little bit too easy right now in a competitive setting. Like before, this change will make the timing window for “Good” and “Perfect” slightly more difficult to achieve.



Challenge of the Week:

Fixed the stats displayed for Shohei Ohtani and Ramon Laureano in the pre-game screen.



Miscellaneous/UI:

Fixed a bug where settings would reset (including Dynamic Difficulty) when players would exit an offline game.

Players now display the correct MLB Stats in the Player Cards and on Score Bug in Exhibition Live Roster games.

MLB The Show 21 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass. For more coverage on the sports game, click here.