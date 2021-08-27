MLB The Show 21 Receives New Update to Combat "Exploitative Gameplay", Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Months after its launch earlier this year, developer Sony San Diego continues to push out routine updates for the latest edition of its annualized sports title, MLB The Show 21. As of this morning, another such update for the game has now been made available, and while it doesn't do a whole lot in the grand scheme of things, it does continue to improve the overall experience.

This latest update for MLB The Show 21 rolled out this morning across all platforms and stands as the 15th game update that has come about since first launching back in April. As for what this patch does, Sony San Diego primarily tweaked a number of existing elements within the title. For example, one new addition will now allow players to report others for griefing during online matches.

Likely the biggest change that has come about for MLB The Show 21 in this update though involves a new cap on XP that can be earned on a daily basis. Sony San Diego is now only allowing players to earn a maximum of 35,000 XP each day through gameplay. The studio stresses that this cap is one that most players should never be able to reach and instead is meant to combat those who have been exploiting the system.

As mentioned, this patch is live right now on all platforms that MLB The Show 21 appears on. For reference, those platforms happen to be PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

If you would like to find the full list of changes included in today's new update, you can find the patch notes down below.

GAMEPLAY

Fixed a freeze that would occur when a pitch hit the dirt below the catcher

Players will now be notified when a pitcher pinch hit for another pitcher

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the bullpen menu

We have implemented a daily cap of 35,000 XP earned through gameplay. This cap shouldn’t be reached through “normal” means of play – this is intended to combat large amounts of XP games from out of the ordinary or exploitative gameplay. We are committed to increasing this cap in the future if needed. (The cap will adjust accordingly during double XP events.)

ONLINE HEAD TO HEAD