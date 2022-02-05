MLB The Show 22 Confirms Cross-Saves and Cross-Play for All Platforms

MLB The Show 22 has been confirmed to feature both cross-saves and cross-play for all versions of the game. PlayStation Studios and Sony San Diego Studio announced the latest installment in the annualized baseball sim franchise at the start of this week, and for the first time ever, revealed that the series will be coming to Nintendo Switch. And while some fans were quick to think that the Switch iteration of MLB The Show 22 for Switch might not have some features seen on Xbox and PlayStation, that doesn’t seem like it will be the case.

San Diego Studio has unveiled that every version of MLB The Show 22 that releases this year will be compatible with one another. This means that players across Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch will not only be able to play with one another online, but those who own multiple iterations of the game will be able to transfer their saves and progress. So if you happen to play MLB The Show 22 on Switch while on the go, any progress you make will then be reflected in the PlayStation and Xbox versions.

Nintendo fans join Xbox & PlayStation fans to play against each other with cross-platform play in The Show 22. Cross-progression allows you to earn & use content on any platform or generation (except for exclusive features like Stadium Creator).

The only caveat with all of this is that some features of MLB The Show 22 will only be confined to next-gen platforms. Specifically, the game’s Stadium Creator mode is something that only those on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be able to take advantage of. Outside of this, though, the game should be fully compatible across all three major platforms.

Perhaps the only point of concern here with some fans involves MLB The Show 22’s servers. In response to this announcement, some players expressed that the addition of Nintendo Switch as a platform in which the game appears might lead to the servers being more cumbersome. In recent years, each new MLB The Show title has often struggled out of the gate when it comes to server stability. It remains to be seen if this will prove to be an even larger problem in 2022 with the game now heading to Switch.

If you’re looking to pick up MLB The Show 22 for yourself, you can plan to snag it later this spring on April 5, 2022. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com leading up to launch if you’d like to learn more about this year’s entry in the series.