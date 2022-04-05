MLB The Show 22 Developer Promises Fix for Release Problems

MLB The Show 22’s developer Sony San Diego Studio has promised that a number of early problems with the game are in the process of being rectified. At the end of this past week, MLB The Show 22 launched in early access for those who opted to purchase a more expensive iteration of the title. And while certain issues had popped up for many of these users over the weekend, with the game now formally being available, more problems have started to come about. Fortunately, those who have been affected by some of the biggest errors in MLB The Show 22 should soon be reimbursed in some manner.

Sony San Diego took to social media in the early hours of this morning and made clear that it’s trying to find a way to return missing items and Stubs to players that may have accidentally lost them. To go along with this, the studio said it’s also trying to ensure that the servers for MLB The Show 22 can remain stable as time moves forward. Typically, when any new MLB The Show game launches, the servers can prove to be problematic in the first few days after release.

We're working to return all verified missing items & Stubs, to improve Mini Seasons win/loss issues, and always prioritizing server stability.

To report any problems, visit: https://t.co/8Krw7h9qaP (only one ticket is needed).

Thanks for the continued patience & support! — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 5, 2022

For those that have experienced various problems with MLB The Show 22, Sony San Diego has asked players to go to the game’s website and submit a support ticket for assistance. Once this is done, the developer will be able to look into the issues that may have transpired. Although no timelines was given from the studio in regard to how soon these solutions will come about, it’s good to see that they’re at least trying to stay on top of things.

As mentioned, MLB The Show 22 is now available to pick up across all platforms. For this year’s version of the game, you can look to play it on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and for the very first time, Nintendo Switch.

