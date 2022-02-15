MLB The Show 22 Tech Test Dates Announced

MLB The Show 22 developer Sony San Diego has today announced when it will be holding its upcoming Technical Test for this year’s version of the annualized baseball series. If you’re unfamiliar with how MLB The Show releases typically go, a beta of sorts ends up happening around this time each year to put the game through its paces before launch. Now, we have learned that the Tech Test for MLB The Show 22 is set to take place later this week, although it will be a bit different than before.

Starting on February 17th and lasting until February 23rd, players will be able to download the Tech Test for MLB The Show 22 across all of the game’s different platforms. This means that the demo/beta will be live on Xbox, PlayStation, and for the first time this year, Nintendo Switch. “We want to deliver the best version possible of MLB The Show 22 and to do that we need everyone’s help to stress test the servers, online match-making, cross-platform play, online co-op, and more in addition to gathering feedback on gameplay,” Sony San Diego said on its website today.

https://twitter.com/MLBTheShow/status/1493616096124944384

Speaking more to the aforementioned difference with this year’s Tech Test, this beta for MLB The Show 22 is one that will be available to anyone and everyone. In previous years, Sony San Diego has simply sent out Tech Test invites to select players who have played previous MLB The Show titles. Instead, it looks like the studio really wants to stress test the game’s servers as best as it can this year, which has led to them opening up the beta for everyone.

In case you didn’t already have the launch date circled on your calendar, MLB The Show 22 will release this year on April 5, 2022. And as mentioned before, this year’s iteration will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

