MLB The Show 22 Update 10 Live Alongside Patch Notes

A new MLB The Show 21 update is live on all platforms, which is to say live on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside releasing the new update -- titled Game Update #10 -- developer Sony San Diego has gone ahead and released the patch notes for the update as well. Unfortunately, unless you're playing co-op the update is hardly relevant. The big thing the update does is change co-op games to six innings in order to "offer a faster-paced experience." Beyond this, a change has been made to the Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks involving their uniforms and an issue with the share/create button has been resolved.

While we know everything that the update does courtesy of the patch notes, we don't have any information about what any of the file sizes of the update are, which means the only insight we can offer is that the mini size of the patch notes suggest a quick and easy download.

CO-OP:

Games are now 6 innings to offer a faster-paced experience.

MISCELLANEOUS:

Fixed a freeze that could be triggered when pressing the SHARE/Create button during a home run presentation.

Updates made to Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks Nike City Connect uniforms.

MLB The Show 22 is available via Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the MLB game, click here.

"MLB The Show 22 is one of the weirder entries in the series over the course of the past decade," reads the opening of our review of the game. "On one hand, I've found myself just as engaged as ever with the core gameplay of MLB The Show 22 and fully expect to continue playing it frequently over the course of this season. On the other hand, this is likely the most underwhelming jump between MLB The Show installments that I can remember as nothing much of note has really been added or altered this year. This lack of flashy new content doesn't make MLB The Show 22 worse by any means, but it does show that this series is somewhat struggling to evolve beyond what it has become."