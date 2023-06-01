New MLB The Show 23 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for MLB The Show 23 has today been released across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Since its launch at the start of the baseball season, San Diego Studio has continued to release new updates to improve the overall experience in MLB The Show 23. Now, the game's latest update has been let loose, although there aren't a vast number of changes that have come about this time around.

Available to download at this moment, Game Update 8 for MLB The Show 23 provides a handful of fixes to the baseball sim. This latest patch makes tweaks to game modes such as Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, March to October, and Online Head-to-Head. All of these adjustments are mainly tied to various bugs or crashes that have been discovered in MLB The Show 23, which means that players who have been running into small errors should no longer see them appearing.

San Diego Studio itself has also stressed that this new patch for MLB The Show 23 doesn't include any alterations to the gameplay or live service elements of the title. These overhauls could come about in future updates for the game, but for now, this is definitely one of the smaller post-launch updates that we've seen in recent months.

You can find the full patch notes for today's latest MLB The Show 23 update attached down below.

DIAMOND DYNASTY

Squad filters can now be used in Mini Seasons.

Fixed a bug which would allow Captain boosts to stay active if the Captain was replaced by a player on the bench in the manage squad screen.

ONLINE HEAD-TO-HEAD

Fixed a crash that could occur due to co-op chat menu.

MARCH TO OCTOBER AND FRANCHISE

Added the ability to access draft prospect lists from the Amateur Big Board even when all scouts have an active assignment.

UNIFORM UPDATES

Updated BAL City Connect helmet details.

Updated ARI uniform items with latest details.

Updated CIN City Connect jerseys with latest details.

MISCELLANEOUS

Various commentary updates and adjustments.

DEVELOPER NOTES