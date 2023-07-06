New MLB The Show 23 Update Live on All Platforms, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest update for MLB The Show 23 has today been pushed out across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. With the MLB season itself nearing the halfway point, The Show 23 has reached the point where it has found a great amount of stability. And while fans continue to largely be quite pleased with this year's version of the annualized baseball sim, San Diego Studio has today made just a couple of changes to the title.

As of today, update version 12 for MLB The Show 23 has gone live. All in all, this patch isn't a vast one as the biggest thing it does is make some small tweaks to how Ranked Co-Op matches function. Outside of this, the update also adds new equipment tied to the upcoming All-Star Game to all modes. Lastly, one small crash that has been occurring in the Moments section of the game has also now been rectified.

Since this is a smaller update, San Diego Studio has stressed that this patch doesn't contain any gameplay alterations of any sort. This isn't much of a shock, especially since balance changes become more rare as time passes following the launch of each new MLB The Show game. Whether or not any overhauls on this front will be seen in the future isn't known, but we'll be sure to keep you updated either way.

To get a full look at everything that this new MLB The Show 23 update does, you can find the patch notes down below.

ONLINE HEAD-TO-HEAD

Co-op Ranked will now search for games using the average rating of all users on the team.

Ranked co-op matches will now use the same difficulty thresholds and settings as Solo Ranked. The difficulty will now be determined by the average rating of the users involved. For example, a team with an average rating of 710 matched against a team with an average rating of 730 will play a game on Hall of Fame difficulty.



EQUIPMENT

Added new All-Star Game equipment that will be seen across Major League Baseball.

MISCELLANEOUS

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when exiting Moments.

DEVELOPER NOTES