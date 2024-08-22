MLB The Show 24 Game Update 18 Released, Patch Notes Live

A new MLB The Show 24 update — Game Update 18 — is live on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. Unfortunately, the update doesn’t do much nor does it contain any new content. What there is are some changes and improvements to Diamond Dynasty, Franchise mode, and Create a Stadium.

While we have the patch notes for the update, which can be seen below, we do not have any information about the file size of the update on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S. In other words, we have no insight into how long it may take to download. That said, the length of the patch notes suggests a quick and easy download.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MLB The Show 24 Game Update 18 Patch Notes

Diamond Dynasty:

The My Inventory menu will no longer reset to the Orioles Live Series collection after quick-selling a card.

Franchise:

Toronto Blue Jays Canada uniforms will now automatically be worn on Canada Day.

Create a Stadium:

New racing themed props have been added to help celebrate the announcement of the MLB Bristol event.

Developer Notes

There are no gameplay or live content balance changes in this update.

sd

MLB The Show 24 is available via Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the Sony-made MLB Game — including all of the latest MLB The Show 24 news, all of the latest MLB The Show 24 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest MLB The Show 24 guides — click here.

“Over the last few years, developer Sony San Deigo has built its MLB The Show series into the best sports franchise on the market,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “That’s partially because of several bad choices from its competitors, but the developers have continued to introduce new ways to play, improving the baseball sim’s overall product. That doesn’t change with MLB The Show 24. Not only is gameplay among the best in the sports world, but SDS keeps the focus squarely on giving players plenty of ways to play.”