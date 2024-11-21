MLB The Show 25 Confirmed to Fix MLB The Show 24’s Biggest Complaint

MLB The Show franchise developer San Diego Studio has confirmed that it will be fixing the biggest issue that many players had with MLB The Show 24 for MLB The Show 25. Despite being one of the most popular sports franchises year in and year out, MLB The Show 24 definitely received a bit more pushback from players compared to previous entries. Much of this had to do with Diamond Dynasty and the limits that it put on players when unlocking new cards. Fortunately, this structure of Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show 24 will be going away with the next installment.

In a new post on the PlayStation Blog, it was revealed that MLB The Show 25 will be doing away with Sets and Seasons completely. For MLB The Show 24, Diamond Dynasty would only allow players to use cards in various modes that were part of that given Season. As such, any cards that players might have unlocked for Season 1 would essentially become worthless by the time Season 2 rolled around, and so on. The result of this approach with Diamond Dynasty seemingly led to many more players falling off as MLB The Show 24 continued with its live-service support throughout the year. By ditching Seasons and Sets, it should greatly improve MLB The Show 25 in the eyes of many players.

“We appreciate the feedback from our community and have also decided that Sets and Seasons will not be returning in MLB The Show 25, allowing every card to be used freely throughout the year,” reads the write-up. “While we look forward to sharing more about our live content plans for MLB The Show 25 at a later date, our Season 4 approach gives you a sense of the direction of MLB The Show 25.”

To that end, San Diego Studio revealed that it will also allow MLB The Show 24 players to get start collecting new items that will transfer over to MLB The Show 25 when it launches next year. This process will begin tomorrow, November 22nd, at which point new ” Now & Later” packs will start to appear. Cards earned in these packs will then be usable now not only in The Show 24, but will be available right away when The Show 25 arrives.

For now, it’s still not known exactly when MLB The Show 25 will release. Further details on its launch date, platforms, and cover athlete have yet to be provided by San Diego Studio. In all likelihood, more information on the game should begin to drop at some point in early 2025.