MLB The Show 25 Reveals Top Player Ratings

MLB The Show 25 launches later this month and the developers at Sony San Diego Studios have slowly been revealing new details about the game. On March 5th, the team kicked off the big ratings reveal, showing off the top players for each team.
Videos by ComicBook.com
These ratings are specifically for the offline mode, so we may some changes to the ratings in modes like Diamond Dynasty, but the new list gives you a rough idea of where players are slotting in this year. As always, player’s ratings will update throughout the year based on their real-world performance.
RELATED: MLB The Show 25 Reveals First Gameplay Trailer With New Features
Here’s the full list of players who attained a 90+ overall rating to start MLB The Show 25. We will update this list as SDS reveals them.
- Shohei Ohtani – Dodgers – 99 OVR
- Juan Soto – Mets – 99 OVR
- Aaron Judge – Yankees – 99 OVR
- Ketel Marte – Diamondbacks – 96 OVR
- Bobby Witt Jr. – Royals – 96 OVR
- Mike Trout – Angels – 96 OVR
- Mookie Betts – Dodgers – 95 OVR
- Francisco Lindor – Mets – 95 OVR
- Bryce Harper – Phillies – 95 OVR
- Jose Ramirez – Cleveland Guardians – 95 OVR
- Gunnar Henderson – Orioles – 94 OVR
- Chris Sale – Braves – 94 OVR
- Tarik Skubal – Tigers – 94 OVR
- Paul Skenes – Pirates – 93 OVR
- Elly De La Cruz – Reds – 93 OVR
- Kyle Tucker – Cubs – 93 OVR
- Ronald Acuna Jr. – Braves – 93 OVR
- Fernando Tatis Jr. – Padres – 93 OVR
- Yordan Alvarez – Astros – 92 OVR
- Blake Snell – Dodgers – 92 OVR
- Corey Seager – Rangers – 92 OVR
- Tyler Glasnow – Dodgers – 91 OVR
- Emmanuel Clase – Guardians – 91 OVR
- Sonny Gray – Cardinals – 90 OVR
- Freddie Freeman – Dodgers – 90 OVR
- Zach Wheeler – Phillies – 90 OVR
- Julio Rodriguez – Mariners – 90 OVR
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Blue Jays – 90 OVR
- Trea Turner – Phillies – 90 OVR
- Brent Rooker – Athletics – 90 OVR
Remember, these ratings are for MLB The Show 25‘s offline modes. This year’s version of Diamond Dynasty doesn’t have Seasons and Sets, which means that players should expect a yearly power curve. With that in mind, SDS won’t start the season with anyone rated 99 OVR. The team will instead lower the ratings for everyone and slowly increase them over the season to keep in line with that longer power curve. It’s a big change from the past few seasons, but means that you won’t be casting your favorite players aside when a new season launches.
MLB The Show 25 launches on March 18th. However, you’ll get four days of early access if you purchase the Deluxe Edition. That means you can jump in on March 14th. You’ll also get several extra packs, double daily rewards throughout the game cycle, and a few other goodies.