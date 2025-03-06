MLB The Show 25 Reveals Top Player Ratings

MLB The Show 25 launches later this month and the developers at Sony San Diego Studios have slowly been revealing new details about the game. On March 5th, the team kicked off the big ratings reveal, showing off the top players for each team.

These ratings are specifically for the offline mode, so we may some changes to the ratings in modes like Diamond Dynasty, but the new list gives you a rough idea of where players are slotting in this year. As always, player’s ratings will update throughout the year based on their real-world performance.

Here’s the full list of players who attained a 90+ overall rating to start MLB The Show 25. We will update this list as SDS reveals them.

Shohei Ohtani – Dodgers – 99 OVR

Juan Soto – Mets – 99 OVR

Aaron Judge – Yankees – 99 OVR

Ketel Marte – Diamondbacks – 96 OVR

Bobby Witt Jr. – Royals – 96 OVR

Mike Trout – Angels – 96 OVR

Mookie Betts – Dodgers – 95 OVR

Francisco Lindor – Mets – 95 OVR

Bryce Harper – Phillies – 95 OVR

Jose Ramirez – Cleveland Guardians – 95 OVR

Gunnar Henderson – Orioles – 94 OVR

Chris Sale – Braves – 94 OVR

Tarik Skubal – Tigers – 94 OVR

Paul Skenes – Pirates – 93 OVR

Elly De La Cruz – Reds – 93 OVR

Kyle Tucker – Cubs – 93 OVR

Ronald Acuna Jr. – Braves – 93 OVR

Fernando Tatis Jr. – Padres – 93 OVR

Yordan Alvarez – Astros – 92 OVR

Blake Snell – Dodgers – 92 OVR

Corey Seager – Rangers – 92 OVR

Tyler Glasnow – Dodgers – 91 OVR

Emmanuel Clase – Guardians – 91 OVR

Sonny Gray – Cardinals – 90 OVR

Freddie Freeman – Dodgers – 90 OVR

Zach Wheeler – Phillies – 90 OVR

Julio Rodriguez – Mariners – 90 OVR

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Blue Jays – 90 OVR

Trea Turner – Phillies – 90 OVR

Brent Rooker – Athletics – 90 OVR

Remember, these ratings are for MLB The Show 25‘s offline modes. This year’s version of Diamond Dynasty doesn’t have Seasons and Sets, which means that players should expect a yearly power curve. With that in mind, SDS won’t start the season with anyone rated 99 OVR. The team will instead lower the ratings for everyone and slowly increase them over the season to keep in line with that longer power curve. It’s a big change from the past few seasons, but means that you won’t be casting your favorite players aside when a new season launches.

MLB The Show 25 launches on March 18th. However, you’ll get four days of early access if you purchase the Deluxe Edition. That means you can jump in on March 14th. You’ll also get several extra packs, double daily rewards throughout the game cycle, and a few other goodies.