MLB The Show 25 Release Date Announced With First Details

Following its brief teaser just a couple of days ago, MLB The Show 25 has now been fully revealed with its release date and first details. As of this year, MLB The Show will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The series, which began with MLB 06: The Show on PlayStation 2, has since gone on the be a multiplatform franchise that annually comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo hardware. For MLB The Show 25, though, developer San Diego Studio has chosen to finally drop some platforms that the series has supported in the past.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, San Diego Studio revealed that MLB The Show 25 will arrive this year on March 18th. For the first time in the franchise’s history, multiple MLB stars will be gracing the cover of MLB The Show 25 rather than it belonging to a single athlete. This year’s cover stars include Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, and Pittsburgh Pirates pitching phenom Paul Skenes. All three of these players are considered some of the best young stars in baseball, which makes their appearance on MLB The Show 25 a logical one.

Far and away the biggest piece of info tied to MLB The Show 25 is that San Diego Studio will be ending its support for last-gen hardware with this year’s game. Since the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, San Diego Studio has continued to annually bring the series to PS4 and Xbox One platforms as well. Now, that will no longer be the case as MLB The Show 25 is only going to come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

As for what’s next, San Diego Studio says that it will be revealing the first gameplay footage for MLB The Show 25 next week on February 4th. This date will also be when fans can begin pre-ordering the game as well. After this, new weekly reveals for MLB The Show 25 will take place leading up to its launch in March.