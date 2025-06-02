MLB The Show 25 Update Nerfs Bunts

It has only been a couple of weeks since the last one, but the hit professional baseball simulator, MLB The Show 25, has a new update available for download today. Simply named Update 14, the latest patch doesn’t add too much to the game, but will certainly be welcome for fans. This includes a new bat skin and grip, a gameplay adjustment, and a slew of updated player models.

In terms of content, the new bat skin and bat grip coincide with Lou Gehrig Day. Established by the MLB in 2021, the day is recognized league-wide and is meant to raise awareness and support those fighting against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The developers also adjusted to drag and push bunts to be less successful on higher difficulties.

Additionally, a total of 18 updated player models have been added to MLB The Show 25 as part of Update 14. This is typically to make the in-game versions of the players look like their real life counterparts. Players like Spencer Jones, Christian Vazquez, Luis Robert Jr., Chris Stratten and Kyle Stowers all have updated models.

Here are the full patch notes for MLB The Show 25 Update 14:

PS5: 1.14

Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.65

Nintendo Switch: 1.14

Scheduled to deploy: June 2nd/10 AM PT

General:

Added Lou Gehrig Day bat skin and bat grip.

Gameplay

Adjusted drag/push bunts to be less successful on higher hitting difficulties.

Spencer Jones

Addison Barger

Hyeseong Kim

Starling Marte

Ryan Jeffers

Kyle Stowers

Luis Torrens

Shane Baz

Vinnie Pasquantino

Marcell Ozuna

Nick Martini

Cal Raleigh

Christian Vazquez

Luis Robert Jr.

Chris Stratton

Royce Lewis

Byron Buxton

Rafael Marchan

MLB The Show 25 is the latest iteration of San Diego Studio’s popular baseball game. In our review, we gave the game a 4 out of 5.

“On the whole, MLB The Show 25 is a promising step forward for the franchise. Even with some nitpicks across its many different modes, San Diego Studio has addressed the most glaring issues with last year’s game, particularly when it comes to Diamond Dynasty,” reads our review. “This leads me to believe that I’ll be playing MLB The Show 25 far more throughout 2025 than I did in past years, which speaks volumes on its own.”

Are you excited for this new MLB The Show 25 update? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments below.