MLB The Show 25 Update 13 Adds New Torpedo Bats and More

The hit baseball simulator MLB The Show 25 just received a new update today. The simply titled “Game Update 13” features tons of fixes and adjustments to general gameplay, as well as its Diamond Dynasty and Franchise modes. Additionally, some issues regarding UI and some stadiums have also been fixed. Overall, it’s a pretty unexciting update, but does add the tiniest bit of content that may excite MLB fans.

Specifically, MLB The Show 25 Update 13 adds some new equipment for players to use. New B45, Chandler, Marucci, and Victus Torpedo bats have now been added to the game. Additionally, Evoshield Catcher Facemask Pro SRZ, Adidas Cleats Adizero Impact 2.0, Adidas Cleats Adizero Impact Plus 2.0, and Franklin Batting Gloves Memorial Day have been added to the game.

The new MLB The Show 25 update also updates a plethora of its player models. In total, there are 40 updated models included in Update 13. This includes players like Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, Bobby Witt Jr., and Max Fried. Anyone interested in seeing the full list can look below.

Here are the full patch notes for MLB The Show 25 Update 13:

PS5: 1.13

Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.63

Nintendo Switch: 1.13

Scheduled to deploy: May 23rd/4 AM PT

General:

Added new B45, Chandler, Marucci, and Victus Torpedo bats.

Gameplay:

Updated stats in the bullpen to display IP – ERA – WHIP – H/9 – K/9

Updated substitution stats to display PA – AVG – HR – RBI – SB

Adjustments made to GOAT difficulty: Slightly increased the PCI size overall.



Diamond Dynasty:

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering a conquest map from a program.

Franchise:

When viewing previously played games in ‘View Organization’s/Today’s Games’, season box score stats now display instead of season stats when displaying wins, losses, and saves for the pitchers of record.

Stadums:

Fixed an issue where signs behind home plate could appear pixelated at Citi Field.

Fixed the protective netting behind home plate at Dodgers Stadium.

Fixed a bug where the ball could travel through the protective netting at Chase Field.

Fixed signage on the 1st base dugout in Bush Stadium.

Miscellaneous:

Various UI bug fixes and adjustment.

Updated player models:

Cody Bellinger

Cody Bradford

Colton Brewer

Corbin Carroll

Carlos Carrasco

Adam Cimber

Jacob DeGrom

Jason Dominguez

Nathan Eovaldi

Bryce Eldridge

Max Fried

Luis Gil

Trent Grisham

Luis Guillorme

Josh Hader

Tim Hill

Mark Leiter Jr.

Nicky Lopez

Jesus Luzardo

Max Meyer Shohei Ohtani

Andrew Painter

Everson Pereira

Oswald Peraza

Pablo Reyes

Carlos Rodon

Dalton Rushing

Jesus Sanchez

Roki Sasaki

Clarke Schmidt

Connor Seabold

Kyle Schwarber

Braden Shewmake

Josh Smith

Matt Shaw

Jorbit Vivas

Devin Williams

Bobby Witt Jr.

Jesse Winker

Ryan Walker

Additional new equipment:

Evoshield Catcher Facemask Pro SRZ

Adidas Cleats Adizero Impact 2.0

Adidas Cleats Adizero Impact Plus 2.0

Franklin Batting Gloves Memorial Day

MLB The Show 25 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. PS5 and Xbox Series console versions cost $69.99, while the Switch version costs $59.99.