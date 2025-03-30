MLB The Show 25 Gets New Update With Patch Notes

San Diego Studio has released a new update for MLB The Show 25 across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Since arriving just a couple of weeks back, a handful of different updates for MLB The Show 25 have gone live to address problems that players have had out of the gate. Now, this trend has continued with one final patch going live in March 2025, but it happens to be the smallest one so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Available to download now, Update #5 for MLB The Show 25 doesn’t do a whole lot. The main purpose of this update is to address incorrect logos that would appear for the Rangers, Astros, Braves, and Angels upon hitting a home run. Other than this, San Diego Studio hasn’t altered anything else with this MLB The Show 25 update, making it not that notable.

Fortunately, San Diego Studio did happen to also outline other issues that it’s currently aware of in MLB The Show 25. Specifically, it has pointed out one problem tied to a certain hairstyle that was causing performance issues to come about. This issue hasn’t been fixed with today’s new update, but it will be coming about in a future patch that should be releasing soon.

Prior to that time, though, you can get a look at the full patch notes for this new MLB The Show 25 update today below.

General

Updated home run logo displays with correct team logos for TEX, HOU, ATL, and LAA.

Developer Notes