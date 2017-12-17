Most Downloaded Mobile Games On iOS For 2017

Mobile gaming has seen a rapid growth in both titles available, and popularity among consumers. Gaming powerhouses Nintendo even made a huge splash within this particular market, with Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, and – most recently, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. To see who reigned supreme over at the Apple camp, the company behind the iOS market has released the top spots in handheld gaming for both free and paid categories.

Did yours make the top? Any ones you’re surprised to see? Check out this year’s ranked list so far in the provided tally below. For those that may be confused as to why the more heavy hitters seem to be missing, this takes everything downloaded throughout the year – and Animal Crossing only just recently came out. So, without further adieu:

Top Free Games

Super Mario Run 8 Ball Pool Snake VS Block Ballz Word Cookies! Subway Surfers Episode – Choose Your Story Rolling Sky Block! Hexa Puzzle Paper.io Solitaire- Bowmasters – Multiplayer Game Color Switch Piano Tiles 2 Choices: Stories You Play Roll the Ball – slide puzzle Clash Royale Roblox Word Connect Candy Crush Saga

Top Paid Games

Heads Up! Minecraft Bloons TD 5 Plague Inc. Geometry Dash Monument Valley 2 The Game of Life The Escapists Assassin’s Creed Identity Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas True Skate RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic Five Nights At Freddy’s: Sister Location Papa’s Freezeria To Go! Five Night’s At Freddy’s Hitman Sniper Terraria Reigns Tiny Wings

It’s not surprising to see Super Mario Run there at the top, but it is oddly refreshing that Candy Crush has finally lost its crown. Grand Theft Auto and Assassin’s Creed also made the list under the Top Paid category, so all continues to be right with the world.