Gaming

Most Downloaded Mobile Games On iOS For 2017

Mobile gaming has seen a rapid growth in both titles available, and popularity among consumers. […]

By

Mobile gaming has seen a rapid growth in both titles available, and popularity among consumers. Gaming powerhouses Nintendo even made a huge splash within this particular market, with Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, and – most recently, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. To see who reigned supreme over at the Apple camp, the company behind the iOS market has released the top spots in handheld gaming for both free and paid categories.

Did yours make the top? Any ones you’re surprised to see? Check out this year’s ranked list so far in the provided tally below. For those that may be confused as to why the more heavy hitters seem to be missing, this takes everything downloaded throughout the year – and Animal Crossing only just recently came out. So, without further adieu:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Top Free Games

  1. Super Mario Run
  2. 8 Ball Pool
  3. Snake VS Block
  4. Ballz
  5. Word Cookies!
  6. Subway Surfers
  7. Episode – Choose Your Story
  8. Rolling Sky
  9. Block! Hexa Puzzle
  10. Paper.io
  11. Solitaire-
  12. Bowmasters – Multiplayer Game
  13. Color Switch
  14. Piano Tiles 2
  15. Choices: Stories You Play
  16. Roll the Ball – slide puzzle
  17. Clash Royale
  18. Roblox
  19. Word Connect
  20. Candy Crush Saga

Top Paid Games

  1. Heads Up!
  2. Minecraft
  3. Bloons TD 5
  4. Plague Inc.
  5. Geometry Dash
  6. Monument Valley 2
  7. The Game of Life
  8. The Escapists
  9. Assassin’s Creed Identity
  10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  11. True Skate
  12. RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
  13. Five Nights At Freddy’s: Sister Location
  14. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
  15. Five Night’s At Freddy’s
  16. Hitman Sniper
  17. Terraria
  18. Reigns
  19. Tiny Wings

It’s not surprising to see Super Mario Run there at the top, but it is oddly refreshing that Candy Crush has finally lost its crown. Grand Theft Auto and Assassin’s Creed also made the list under the Top Paid category, so all continues to be right with the world.

Tagged:

Related Posts